Slimming World’s meatloaf with tomato and chilli jam takes this classic recipe – and makes it more exciting and healthier.

Slimming World’s meatloaf is a fresh take on the American dish, which is traditionally made of ground meat that’s been shaped into a loaf and then baked. The tomato and chilli jam adds an extra element to this dish, with the ginger giving a real kick of freshness to this otherwise hearty meal. Slimming World’s recipes are perfect for those looking to watch their calorie intake but also still enjoy delicious food. This meatloaf recipe is the perfect example of this, as it contains three different types of meat but scores low on the calorie counter.

Ingredients For the jam:

500g ripe tomatoes

4 garlic cloves, peeled

4 red chillies, deseeded (optional)

2cm cube of root ginger, peeled and roughly chopped

6-8 tbsp sweetener

50ml balsamic vinegar

For the meatloaf:

Low-calorie cooking spray

1 onion, peeled and finely chopped

1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed

1 carrot, peeled and coarsely grated

1 celery stick, finely chopped

100g rindless lean bacon, all visible fat removed, chopped

400g extra lean minced beef

500g lean pork steaks, all visible fat removed, roughly chopped

1 level tsp Dijon mustard

4 large gherkins, roughly chopped

1 egg, beaten

2tsp chopped thyme

4tbsp chopped parsley

a pinch of grated nutmeg

salt and freshly ground black pepper

chopped parsley

Method First make the jam. Dice half of the tomatoes. Place the remaining whole tomatoes in a food processor along with the garlic, red chillies and ginger and blend until roughly puréed.

Pour the mixture into a deep heavy-based pan together with the sweetener and vinegar. Bring to the boil and stir slowly. Once the mixture has reached boiling point, reduce the heat to a simmer and add the remaining diced tomatoes and cook for 20-25 minutes, stirring from time to time to prevent the jam sticking.

Spoon the mixture into a warmed sterilised jar, seal while still warm and set aside to cool.

To make the meatloaf, preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.

Spray a large non-stick frying pan with low calorie cooking spray and place over a medium heat. Cook the onion, garlic, carrot and celery for 8-10 minutes, stirring often, until softened. Place in a fine sieve and press out any juices with the back of a spoon. Transfer to a mixing bowl and set aside.

Sauté the bacon in the same pan over a medium heat, for 4-5 minutes or until crispy then add to the onion mixture.

Add the minced beef, pork steaks, mustard, gherkins, egg, chopped herbs and nutmeg. Season, place in a blender and process until fairly smooth. Put in a 900g non-stick loaf tin and bake for 1-1¼ hours, or until firm. Drain away any juices from the tin. Leave the meatloaf in the tin for 1 hour then turn out onto a board. (The meatloaf can be covered and refrigerated at this stage.)

Sprinkle the meatloaf with chopped parsley, cut into thick slices and serve with the tomato and chilli jam.

Tips for making Slimming World's meatloaf with tomato and chilli jam:

To stop your meatloaf going dry, cover the loaf tin with a piece of aluminium foil during cooking as this keeps it moist. Only take it off for the last 15 minutes of cooking in the oven.

