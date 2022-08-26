GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This Slimming World beef and aubergine bake is a real crowd pleaser and a great family evening meal.

It's one of those meals that seems almost accidentally healthy - we never feel like we're on a diet when we serve it up. All you need on the side is a big salad. Ideally go for something with a bit of crunch and bite like frisée or watercress. The recipe is quick to assemble but it does need a full hour to bake. It's worth the wait though. This serve four, but it's easy to add half as much again if you need it to serve 6 (use 2 small aubergines or one large one, extra).

Ingredients

Low-calorie cooking spray

500g lean beef mince (5% fat or less)

2 x 400g cans chopped tomatoes with onion and garlic

3 aubergines, sliced

150g extra-light soft cheese with garlic and herbs

3 eggs, beaten

Method

Preheat the oven to 190°C/ 375°F/gas 5. Spray a large non-stick frying pan with low-calorie cooking spray and place over a medium heat. Add the beef and cook for about 5 minutes or until browned, breaking up any lumps with the back of a wooden spoon. Drain off any fat then stir in the chopped tomatoes and bring to the boil over a high heat. Cover, reduce the heat to low and simmer for 15 minutes. Season to taste. Meanwhile, spray the aubergines with low-calorie cooking spray on both sides and season lightly. Place a non-stick griddle pan or frying pan over a high heat and, working in batches, cook the aubergines for 4 minutes or until charred. Turn, spray with more low-calorie cooking spray, season and cook for a further 2-3 minutes. Add alternating layers of beef and aubergine to a 1.5 litre ovenproof dish, finishing with a layer of aubergines. Beat the soft cheese and eggs together, pour over the top and bake for 40 minutes or until golden.

Top Tip for making Slimming World beef and aubergine bake

Make a vegetarian version of this by swapping the lean beef for Quorn mince, with even fewer calories.

