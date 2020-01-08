We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Make Slimming World's special egg fried rice, and create your own version of this takeaway favourite.



Easy to prepare and deliciously versatile, it can be enjoyed as a quick, colourful meal or paired with other tasty Chinese dishes as part of an unforgettable banquet! Slimming World Special Egg fried rice is a super quick and simple recipe that can be on the table in 30 minutes – it’s a real winner the whole family can enjoy together. Add in some grilled chicken or beef for an even meatier flavour and bite. Drizzle with soy sauce and serve in a large bowl.

Ingredients Low calorie cooking spray

350g cooked and cooled long-grain or jasmine/Thai fragrant rice

200g frozen peas

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

3 tbsp light soy sauce

400g fresh bean sprouts, rinsed

6 spring onions, very finely sliced

Method Spray a wok or large frying pan with low calorie cooking spray and place over a high heat. When it is almost at smoking point, add the cooked rice and stir-fry for about 3 minutes.

Add the peas, stir-fry for 5 minutes and season well. Add the beaten eggs and stir-fry for another minute.

Stir in the soy sauce, bean sprouts and most of the spring onion and cook for 2 minutes or until the eggs have set. Scatter over the remaining spring onions to serve.

Top tips for making Slimming World's special egg fried rice

To cook your rice to perfection follow our how-to guide. Our how to cook rice guide includes how to prepare rice, how much rice per person, and how to store leftovers too.

