Slimming World’s sweet and sour chicken recipe uses skinless, boneless chicken thighs, red and green peppers, and fresh sweet pineapple. The homemade sauce is made using a variety of store cupboard ingredients; white wine vinegar, light soy sauce, tomato puree, and rice vinegar. When combined these ingredients make an intense, tangy, and sticky sweet and sour sauce.

Ingredients Low calorie cooking spray

800g skinless and boneless chicken thighs, sliced thinly

1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed

4 spring onions, thinly sliced, plus extra to garnish

1 green pepper and 1 red pepper, deseeded and cut into chunks

200g fresh pineapple, cut into bite-sized pieces

Salt

For the sauce

1 tbsp white wine vinegar

6 tbsp light soy sauce

4 tbsp tomato purée

1 tbsp rice vinegar

6 tbsp unsweetened orange juice

100ml chicken stock

1-2 tsp sweetener

1 level tbsp cornflour

Method Mix all the ingredients for the sauce in a bowl until the cornflour is thoroughly blended. Set aside.

Spray a wok or deep frying pan with low calorie cooking spray and place over a high heat. When it is very hot, add the chicken and stir-fry for 6-7 minutes until the chicken is cooked through.

Add the garlic, spring onions and peppers and stir-fry for 2 minutes.

Pour the sauce into the pan and stir continuously for 1 minute until it thickens. The chicken and vegetables should be well coated with the sauce.

Remove the pan from the heat, stir in the pineapple, season with salt and garnish with spring onions. Serve with lots of noodles.

Top tips for making Slimming World’s sweet and sour chicken

Leftovers of this Slimming World recipe can be stored in the fridge in an airtight container for up to 2 days. Reheat thoroughly before serving again.

