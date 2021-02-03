We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Slimming World’s lamb tagine is a hearty dinner made in just four easy steps.

Slimming World’s lamb tagine recipe infuses tender cuts of lamb leg steaks in a rich tomato and spiced stock. A tagine is a stew that takes its name from the traditional Moroccan earthenware pots it is cooked in. This Slimming World recipe is slow-cooked in a casserole dish for an hour. Serve with couscous or rice.

Ingredients Low-calorie cooking spray

1 Onion, finely chopped

1 tbsp Ground cumin

2 tsp Ground cinnamon

1 tsp Turmeric

2 tsp Coriander

1 tsp Dried red chilli flakes

500g Lean lamb leg steaks, visible fat removed, cut into bite-sized pieces

400g Can chopped tomatoes

2 tbsp Tomato purée

2 tsp Sweetener

4 Carrots, peeled and cut into chunks

2 Courgettes, halved lengthways and sliced

Small handful finely chopped fresh coriander, to garnish

Method Spray a non-stick casserole pan with low-calorie cooking spray and place over a high heat. Add the onion, spices and lamb and stir-fry for 5-6 minutes.

Add the tomatoes, tomato purée and sweetener and bring to the boil.

Reduce the heat to low then cover and simmer for 35-40 minutes or until the meat is tender.

Stir in the carrots and courgettes and cook for a further 15 minutes or until the vegetables are tender. Season to taste, scatter over the coriander, and serve hot. Recipe courtesy of Slimming World

Top tips for making Slimming World’s lamb tagine

Though usually made with meat, they can also be made vegetarian. Swap the lamb in this recipe for Quorn pieces or you could try using jackfruit as an alternative.

This tagine is best served hot. If you have any leftovers, keep in an airtight container for up to 2 days and reheat thoroughly before serving.

