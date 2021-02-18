We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Slimming World’s deluxe macaroni cheese recipe takes just 10 minutes to prep.

Slimming World’s deluxe macaroni cheese recipe combines macaroni with leeks, courgette, and mushrooms, which are then generously coated in a thick, homemade cheese sauce. The cheese sauce is made using cornflour, skimmed milk, fat-free natural yogurt, and reduced-fat Cheddar cheese to keep both the fat and saturated fat content low. The mustard powder and nutmeg give this macaroni cheese a wonderfully warming flavour.

Ingredients 400g dried macaroni or other small pasta shapes

Low-calorie cooking spray

2 leeks, sliced

2 courgettes, sliced

125g mushrooms, sliced

1 tbsp finely chopped fresh parsley, to garnish

Salad or vegetables, to serve

For the sauce

2 level tbsp cornflour

250ml skimmed milk

150g fat-free natural fromage frais

1 tsp mustard powder, mixed with 2 tsp water

A pinch of grated nutmeg

40g reduced fat Cheddar-style cheese, grated

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/fan 160°C/gas 4. Cook the pasta according to the pack instructions then drain well and set aside.

Meanwhile, spray a large non-stick frying pan with low-calorie cooking spray and place over a low heat. Add the leeks, courgettes and mushrooms and cook for 8-10 minutes or until softened.

While the vegetables are cooking, make the sauce. Blend the cornflour with a little milk and set aside. Bring the remaining milk to the boil in a saucepan over a medium-high heat, then stir in the cornflour mixture and cook for 1-2 minutes or until thickened, stirring continuously.

Remove the pan from the heat and beat in the fromage frais, mustard and nutmeg with a wooden spoon. Season to taste and stir in most of the cheese.

Tip the pasta and vegetables into an ovenproof dish, mix well and pour the sauce over the top. Sprinkle over the rest of the cheese and bake for 20-30 minutes or until crisp and golden. Scatter over the parsley and serve hot with salad or your favourite vegetables. Recipe courtesy of Slimming World

Top tips for making Slimming World’s deluxe macaroni cheese

Add some extra spice to this Slimming World recipe by adding 1 teaspoon of dried chilli flakes to the homemade sauce before cooking.

