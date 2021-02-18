We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Slimming World’s roast dinner recipe includes a whole roast chicken and golden roast potatoes.

Slimming World’s roast dinner recipe swaps vegetable or olive oil, which is classically used when making roast potatoes or basting roast chicken, for low-calorie cooking spray instead. Infused with lemon and rosemary sprigs, the roast chicken is cooked for 1 hour and 30 minutes. The roast potatoes are sprinkled with garlic salt for added flavour.

Ingredients 1 Lemon, halved

2 Fresh rosemary sprigs

1 Medium chicken (about 1.5kg)

Low-calorie cooking spray

1kg Floury potatoes, such as Maris Piper, peeled and cut to the size you like

2 tsp Garlic salt

4 Level tsp chicken gravy granules

Vegetables, to serve

Method Preheat your oven to 200°C/fan 180°C/gas 6. Tuck the lemon and rosemary sprigs inside the chicken and place it in a roasting tin. Spray with low-calorie cooking spray and season lightly. Roast in the centre of the oven for 1 hour 30 minutes or until the chicken is cooked and the juices run clear when the thickest part of the leg is pierced with a metal skewer. Remove the chicken from the oven, cover with foil and leave to rest for 10-15 minutes.

Meanwhile, cook the potatoes in a saucepan of boiling water for 10 minutes or until they’re just starting to soften. Drain well and tip the potatoes into a non-stick roasting tin. Spray with low-calorie cooking spray, sprinkle with the garlic salt and roast at the top of the oven for 25-30 minutes or until crisp and golden on the outside and tender inside.

Make the gravy according to the pack instructions. Discard the chicken skin, remove any fat and divide the chicken between plates. Serve hot with the potatoes, gravy and your favourite vegetables. Recipe courtesy of Slimming World

Top tips for making Slimming World’s roast dinner

Leftovers from this Slimming World recipe can be turned into bubble and squeak. Just mash all of the ingredients together, add one beaten egg and fry on a pan with a knob of butter until crisp and warmed through. Serve with salad.

