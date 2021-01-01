Easy Slimming World chicken recipes including chicken thighs and breasts

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We've rounded up our best Slimming World chicken recipes including favourites using chicken thighs and chicken breasts too.

From breakfast all the way through to dinner, dessert and snacks, Slimming World have all bases covered to ensure you stay on track. Of course you don’t have to be on an official plan to enjoy our Slimming World chicken recipes though.

For those not familiar with Slimming World, it is an organisation that helps millions of members all over the country achieve their weight loss and management goals while eating healthy balanced meals.

On the Slimming World plan there are low Syn foods such as Diet Coke and Curly Wurlys (yes really!), which are designed to keep you on track while allowing a little indulgence. Your personal goals will determine your daily Syn allowance but thankfully for many, chicken is a Free Food which you can fill up on and eat as much as you like. Other Free Foods include vegetables, fruit, lean meat, eggs, potatoes and even pasta. This means you can eat meals such as the Slimming World chicken and potato curry, completely Syn free!

Slimming World recipes are perfect for those trying to eat a little healthier but don’t want to miss out on flavour as these recipes are tasty enough for the whole family to enjoy too. Cooking healthy dinners that will satisfy your cravings and leave you feeling full needn’t be a stressful task.

Ready to explore our full edit of the best Slimming World chicken recipes? We’ve rounded up some of our favourites and we’re certain you’ll find something you like…

Slimming World’s diet cola chicken

Easy to prep ahead of time and ready in under an hour. This recipe serves four but it’s simple to scale up and down depending on how many people you need to serve. We like it served with mashed potatoes or rice but you could try roasted veg for a lighter option.

Slimming World’s rustic garlic chicken tray bake

This is a great alternative to a classic Sunday roast if you don’t want the hassle of cooking a whole bird. Chicken thighs are an affordable option and are full of flavour making this dish a must-try. In warmer months it’s delicious served with a crisp green salad but it’s also great with chips, rice or mashed potatoes too.

Slimming World’s chicken and potato curry

There’s no need to miss out on your Friday night curry with this cracking recipe! It’s cheaper and healthier than a takeaway but just as delicious. Why not make a double batch and freeze the extras for when you fancy a curry but can’t be bothered with all the cooking?

Slimming World’s lemon and garlic chicken with a warm potato salad

On the table in under 30mins, this recipe is perfect for those weeknights when you want something satisfying and stress-free. This warm salad uses fresh lemons and lots of garlic for maximum flavour. Who said salads were only for summer? This recipe is comforting enough for a light winter meal and leftovers can be served cold for lunch too.

Slimming World’s chicken and pepper pasta

With two of your five a day in every serving, this healthy pasta recipe is sure to be a hit with the whole family. It’s easy to prepare ahead and perfect for batch cooking. Plus, there’s a total of seven ingredients making it very affordable too.

Slimming World chicken and tarragon fricassee

Cream doesn’t always mean super unhealthy and this delicious fricassee proves just that. This creamy stew is perfect on a cold winter night and takes just 30 minutes to cook and prepare. Serve with rice or mashed potatoes to soak up all the delicious sauce.

Slimming World’s garlic and thyme chicken with vegetable penne

Simple to cook and oh-so-speedy! This pasta recipe takes just 20mins! We’ve used penne pasta but you could swap it for whatever pasta shape you’ve got in the cupboard. If you can’t find or don’t like kale, you could replace it with spinach instead.

Slimming World’s speedy vegetable and chicken rice

If you’ve had a long day and you find yourself reaching for the takeaway menu or a microwave meal, this 20 min chicken and rice recipe will save you from temptation. If you prefer noodles to rice you can swap them. We know you’ll feel more satisfied with this homecooked meal compared to anything ready prepared.

Slimming World’s chicken pappardelle

While this recipe is easy to make with chicken breast, it’s also a fantastic way to use up any leftovers from your roast chicken. This family favourite can be prepared ahead and leftovers make a delicious lunch. If you can’t find pappardelle, linguine or spaghetti are fine too.

Slimming World chicken katsu curry

Thanks to this Slimming World recipe you can enjoy a cult favourite from Japan and stay on track with your healthy eating plan. The rich sauce is incredibly moreish and the perfect match to the crispy coated chicken.

Slimming World’s mango chicken with coleslaw

Fancy a quick lunch or a light dinner that takes only 20mins to prepare? Say hello to this mango chicken with coleslaw. It’s best enjoyed in warmer months but if you’re craving some sunshine in the winter, this will transport you instantly with one mouthful.

Slimming World’s spiced chicken and courgette couscous

Cheap, quick and easy – this recipe ticks all the necessary boxes! We’ve used courgette and tomatoes but you could bulk it out with even more veggies if you like. Roasted carrots, onions and peppers would make tasty additions.

Slimming World’s sweet and sour chicken

This homemade take on a Chinese classic is only 307 cals per portion and cheaper than a takeaway too. Once you see how easy the sauce is to make, you’ll make it a weekly treat!

Slimming World’s Mexican chilli chicken cups

Perfect for those who like it spicy! These Mexican chilli chicken cups take a matter of minutes to prepare and cook making them ideal as a quick lunch or dinner. Using lettuce instead of wraps keeps the cals low but they are just as tasty.

Slimming World’s chicken and leek pie

Yes, you really can eat a pie on the Slimming World plan! Even if you’re not on a plan we’re sure you’ll enjoy tucking into this winter warmer. It’s perfect served with some additional veg on the side and maybe even a small glass of wine…

Slimming World’s Bang Bang chicken noodle salad

Want to know the delicious secret ingredient that gives this salad its tasty edge? A humble tablespoon of peanut butter! Serve this salad hot or cold, it’s a fantastic quick meal the whole family will enjoy.

Slimming World’s chicken soup

Sometimes all you need is a hot bowl of wholesome soup and this recipe delivers comfort by the bucket load. We recommend making a big batch so that you have a quick lunch or dinner at your hands in minutes.

Slimming World’s BBQ pulled chicken burger and chips

Burger and chips but make it healthy! This meal will satisfy everyone’s craving for a treat dinner without taking you off track. The homemade sauce is so tasty and surprisingly easy to make.

Slimming World’s green curry chicken drumsticks

Perfect for picnics and party food or an easy stress-free dinner. These finger-licking chicken drumsticks have a delicious Thai twist we’re sure you’ll enjoy. They can be eaten hot or cold and leftovers are delicious mixed with a little mayo for sandwiches or shredded into a rice salad.

Slimming World’s maple-glazed chicken breasts with cheesy ham and leek stuffing

The combination of the cheesy ham and leek stuffing with a sweet maple-glaze is so good you’ll be left wondering why it has taken you so long to find this recipe! Serve with steamed veg and rice on the side for a substantial meal the whole family will be asking for again!

Slimming World’s chunky chicken pasta salad

With a handful of ingredients and minimal cooking required, this pasta salad is so easy to make ahead. You can serve it hot or cold and throw in some more veggies if you fancy. While this recipe uses peppers and onions, courgette, olives and broccoli would be nice mixed in too.

Slimming World’s chicken, tarragon and lemon soup

Light but also comforting, this soup recipe will soon become a firm favourite. The combination of chicken and tarragon is a tried and tested classic that delivers so much flavour from a few staple ingredients. Serve with a warm crusty roll if you’d like a little added indulgence.

Which Slimming World recipe are you most tempted to try? Let us know your favourites over on our social pages and don’t forget to tag us in any pictures you take!