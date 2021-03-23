We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our sloe gin fizz cocktail is light, refreshing and very easy to drink. It uses four ingredients and requires no special equipment.

Our Sloe Gin fizz cocktail is perfect for those with a sweeter tooth as sloe gin tends to be sweeter than a classic dry gin. Sloe Gin usually has a lower ABV compared to traditional gin and is often treated more like a liqueur than a spirit.

Ingredients 50ml Sloe Gin

25ml lemon

10ml sugar syrup

Soda

For garnish:

Lemon wheel

You will need:

Highball glass

Ice cubes

Method Add the sloe gin, lemon and sugar syrup to a glass.

Fill with cubed ice and stir.

Top with soda and garnish with a fresh wheel of lemon.

Top tips for making a sloe gin fizz cocktail

Read our guide on how to make sloe gin so that you can make a spirit that’s tailored to your tastes

For a special finish, you can swap the soda for sparkling wine and serve in a flute

