GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This delicious aubergine caponata pasta is slow cooked over a few hours so the vegetables become beautifully tender and flavours really deepen.

Caponata is originally a Sicilian dish and is considered one of the best and most quintessential of the island's specialities. There are hundreds of versions of it - probably as many as there are local families. Sicilian cooking is about punchy, bold flavours, which is why there is so much in this - capers, olives, chilli, tomato and pine nuts all add contrasting flavours. We've added orzo here to make the dish more substantial. If you prefer, you can serve it on bread (or just have bread alongside for mopping up juices.

Ingredients

400g baby aubergines, halved or quartered

2 onions, chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 red chilli, thinly sliced

2x400g can tomatoes

1 vegetable stock pot

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

25g black olives, chopped, plus extra to garnish

25g capers, drained

200g orzo (rice-shaped pasta)

35g toasted pine nuts

handful chopped parsley and oregano

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

Put the aubergine, onion, garlic, chilli, tomatoes, 1 can of water, stock pot, vinegar, olives and capers into a slow cooker. Cook on low for 3 hrs. Alternatively, put into a casserole with a scrunched up piece of wet greaseproof paper inside the lid. Cook in the oven on its lowest setting for 3 hrs. Add the orzo, stir and cook for a further 30 mins. Once tender, serve topped with remaining olives, pine nuts and herbs.

Top tip for making slow cooker aubergine caponata pasta

Add some cooked meat to this dish right at the last few minutes. Heat through until the meat is piping hot and serve.

You might also like...