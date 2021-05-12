We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The kids are going to love making these quick Smarties cupcakes ready in just 20 minutes, four simple steps

These easy Smarties cupcakes are made by Kirstie Allsopp as demonstrated in the video below. These cupcakes are made with cocoa powder and condensed milk. Kirstie says the condensed milk creates “a smooth batter and gives the cupcakes a moist finish.” Pipe a swirl of fudgy chocolate buttercream and finish with plenty of Smarties.

Watch how to make Kirstie Allsopp’s Smarties cupcakes

Ingredients For the cupcakes:

100g (3 1/2oz) plain flour

25g (1oz) cocoa powder

250g (9oz) condensed milk

1 egg

1/2tsp vanilla extract

85g (3oz) 70% fat buttery spread

1 1/2tsp baking powder

For the frosting and Smarties decoration:

200g (7oz) icing sugar

2tbsp cocoa powder

55g (2oz) 70% fat buttery spread, softened

Few drops vanilla extract

1-2tbsp condensed milk (try Carnation condensed milk)

2 boxes mini smarties, to decorate

You will also need:

12-hole muffin tin

12 cupcake or muffin cases

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C fan/gas 4 and line a 12-hole muffin tin with cupcake or muffin cases.

Place the flour, cocoa powder, condensed milk, egg, vanilla extract, buttery spread and baking powder in a bowl and beat with an electric hand mixer for 2 – 3 mins until pale and fluffy.

Spoon the cupcake mixture into the cases and bake for approximately 15 – 18 mins until springy to the touch and golden brown. Cool slightly then transfer to a cooling wire rack to cool completely.

For the frosting and decoration: Beat the icing sugar, cocoa powder, buttery spread and vanilla with enough condensed milk to bring the mixture to a soft consistency. Spread or pipe onto the cakes. Decorate with the smarties.

Top tips for making Smarties cupcakes

Let your imagination run wild with toppings for your cupcakes - there are loads of great decorations in the shops or use chopped nuts, banana chips, curls of chocolate or silver balls. You could even use other chocolate bars too like chocolate buttons or M&M’s.

