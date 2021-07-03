We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our steak rub contains smoked salt, pepper and onion, and garlic granules. These flavours compliment and intensify the classic barbecue flavours you know and love.

This steak rub recipe can be adapted to fit your own preferences and works well on chicken and pork too. Try adding a little smoked paprika to the rub or some dried herbs. It’s best to marinate the steak the night before so that the salt can properly infuse and tenderise the meat.

Ingredients 1tsp smoked salt

1/4tsp ground black pepper

1/2tsp garlic granules

1/4tsp onion granules

2 steaks, we used 250g cuts of sirloin

Method Mix the salt, pepper and onion and garlic granules together. Massage over both sides of each steak and leave to infuse for at least 1hr or ideally overnight.

Bring the steaks to room temperature. Cook for 3 mins on each side on the hot section of your barbecue for a medium-rare finish. Leave to rest for 5mins before slicing and serving.

Top tips for making smoked salt steak rub

You can also cook the steaks on a griddle pan on the hob using the same timings. Make sure the pan is searing hot before placing the steaks on top to cook

You should always bring your steak to room temperature before cooking and allow it to rest for 5-8mins before slicing once cooked. Read our guide on how to cook steak for more tips

