Trending:

S’mores cookies recipe

Click to rate
(2 ratings)
Sending your rating
Conroy Rosie
serves: 8
Skill: easy
Cost: mid
Prep: 5 min
Cooking: 5 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 151 kCal 8%
Fat 6g 9%
  -  Saturates 2g 10%
Carbohydrates 21g 8%
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Crunchy biscuits, gooey melted marshmallow, soft banana and caramel – this is one seriously decadent treat.

    S’mores cookies are an American classic. They’ve actually been around since the 1920s, when a cookbook featured them as a favourite snack of boy scouts and girl guides. The original campfire treat uses Grahams Crackers, which tend to be honey or cinnamon-flavoured. Traditionally, you sandwich the biscuits around a melted marshmallow and a lump of chocolate, but this version is an upgrade. We’ve used ginger biscuits (there’s a recipe here if you want to make your own). Then you simply   sandwich them together with caramel sauce, banana and marshmallow. You can make them under the grill but they’re also a great al fresco treat so we recommend them to finish of a barbecue as well. People can melt their own marshmallows and add them in – getting messy is part of the fun.

    Ingredients

    • 16 ginger biscuits
    • 8 marshmallows
    • 8 tsp hazelnut caramel spread
    • 1 banana, cut into slices

    Method

    • Preheat the grill to high and line a baking sheet with parchment.

    • Top eight biscuits with eight marshmallows on a baking tray, and place under the grill. Grill until golden brown and slightly bubbling.

    • Remove from the grill and dollop 1tsp of hazelnut spread and 2 slices of banana on the melting marshmallow. Top with the remaining biscuits and sandwich everything together.

    Top tip for making s'mores cookies

    You could use dulce de leche if you can’t find hazelnut caramel

    You might also like: 
    Chocolate chip cookies
    Sugar cookies recipe
    Peanut butter cookies

    Click to rate
    (2 ratings)
    Sending your rating

    Related Recipes

    More Recipe Ideas

    Explore More

    Latest Recipes