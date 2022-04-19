We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Crunchy biscuits, gooey melted marshmallow, soft banana and caramel – this is one seriously decadent treat.

S’mores cookies are an American classic. They’ve actually been around since the 1920s, when a cookbook featured them as a favourite snack of boy scouts and girl guides. The original campfire treat uses Grahams Crackers, which tend to be honey or cinnamon-flavoured. Traditionally, you sandwich the biscuits around a melted marshmallow and a lump of chocolate, but this version is an upgrade. We’ve used ginger biscuits (there’s a recipe here if you want to make your own). Then you simply sandwich them together with caramel sauce, banana and marshmallow. You can make them under the grill but they’re also a great al fresco treat so we recommend them to finish of a barbecue as well. People can melt their own marshmallows and add them in – getting messy is part of the fun.

Ingredients 16 ginger biscuits

8 marshmallows

8 tsp hazelnut caramel spread

1 banana, cut into slices

Method Preheat the grill to high and line a baking sheet with parchment.

Top eight biscuits with eight marshmallows on a baking tray, and place under the grill. Grill until golden brown and slightly bubbling.

Remove from the grill and dollop 1tsp of hazelnut spread and 2 slices of banana on the melting marshmallow. Top with the remaining biscuits and sandwich everything together.

Top tip for making s'mores cookies

You could use dulce de leche if you can’t find hazelnut caramel

