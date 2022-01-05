We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These little flower shaped fish parcels come with a delicious mushroom and white wine sauce. Perfect for a posh night in.

Most of us don’t eat enough fish and one reason is we don’t always know how to cook it. Sole tapenade twists are a really inventive and attractive way of preparing sole, and they taste delicious. By wrapping the rolled fish in clingfilm to cook it, it keeps its shape and poaches thoroughly. It also remains tender and moist. Even though this dish is packed with delicious flavours and boasts a rich white wine sauce, it’s under 300 calories per portion. Serve with a big pile of steamed kale to keep the carbs down.

Ingredients 8x75g approx fillets of sole, skinned (or use 4x150g tail-end fillets of cod or haddock, skinned)

4tbsp green olive tapenade

1tbsp olive oil

250g button chestnut mushrooms, sliced or quartered

100ml dry white wine or vermouth

1tsp Dijon mustard

50g butter

1tbsp fresh tarragon, finely chopped

spring onion mash and wilted spinach, to serve

Method Cut a square of clingfilm and put flat on a surface. Lay the fish fillets, skinned-side up, in the middle of the square and spread each with ½ tbsp tapenade. Roll up the fish from the narrow end to the thick end and roll up the clingfilm to enclose the fish, forming a sausage shape. Keep twisting in the sides tightly to seal.

Bring a small pan of water to the boil, add the fish and simmer for about 7-8 mins, until cooked through.

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large frying pan, add the mushrooms with a generous pinch of salt and fry for 10 mins until deep golden. Set aside. Heat the wine and mustard in a pan, bubble until reduced to about 3 tbsp. Whisk in the butter, a knob at a time, until creamy and smooth. Add the cooked mushrooms and tarragon and heat through, stirring.

Remove the fish from the clingfilm and slice each in half; spoon over the sauce and serve.

Top tips for making sole tapenade twists

We find this recipe is popular with older children, who like the shape of the fish twists. However, if your kids are averse to olives, swap out the tapenade for a green or red pesto instead. It still has a lovely bold flavour to complement the fish, but it's a less bitter than olives.

You might also like…

300 calorie meals

Low calorie meals

Healthy fish recipes

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating