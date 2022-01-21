We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.













If you love light and fluffy pancakes, you’ll love our delicious recipe for souffle pancakes.

This unique pancake recipe originated in Japan, where it became an overnight hit due to diners on social media showing off the jiggly pancake stacks. Souffle pancakes are so different from your standard crêpe and a far reach even from American pancakes thanks to their texture and taste. They’re one of the best ways to impress family and friends at the next home-cooked brunch, lighter-than-air, you can cover them with all your favourite toppings. While we’ve gone for Greek yogurt and berries with our recipe, we reckon that bacon and maple syrup would be equally as delicious.

Ingredients 2 egg yolks

25g caster sugar

60 ml milk

60g plain flour

1/2tsp baking powder

4 large egg whites

1/4tsp cream of tartar

35g caster sugar

10g oil, for frying

for the topping:

200g Greek-style yogurt

100g mixed berries

maple syrup, to drizzle (optional)

Method In a bowl, whisk together the yolks and 25g caster sugar until pale, add milk, flour and baking powder and whisk until smooth.

In a separate bowl, whisk the egg whites with the cream of tartar until frothy and pale, adding in the sugar slowly. Continue to whisk until the whites become thick and glossy and holds a peak. Be mindful not to over whip.

Take 1/3 of the meringue and whisk it into the bowl with the yolks to lighten the mixture, don’t worry about being too rough at this stage. Gently fold the remaining meringue into the mixture with a spatula until completely incorporated.

Heat up a large non-stick frying pan (with a lid) on low. Lightly brush with oil and use a paper towel to rub it around. Spoon the batter onto the pan, cover with the lid and cook for 4-5 mins. Remove the lid and top with another spoonful of batter, cover and continue to cook for another 5 mins.

While the pancakes cook, mix the berries and yogurt together and set aside.

Gently flip the pancakes, cover and cook for 5 mins. Top with the yogurt and a drizzle of maple syrup.

Tips for making souffle pancakes:

Because of the amount of folding and mixing you'll have to do with this tricky recipe, it's better to use a stand mixer if possible rather than a whisk. And as with traditional soufflés, these pancakes deflate fairly quickly, so be sure to serve immediately.

