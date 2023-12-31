Our spaghetti with sardines, lemon, and crispy breadcrumbs uses cheap store-cupboard ingredients for a speedy midweek meal.
Having some tasty 15 minute meals to hand is the perfect way to ensure you can always rustle up a tasty and nutritious dinner. Our cheap and easy spaghetti with sardines serves four but you can half it for a date night dinner for two or scale it up for the whole family to embrace. It tastes sophisticated but uses very simple, classic flavours.
Ingredients
- 100g raisins
- 3tbsp olive oil
- 3 garlic cloves, crushed
- 50g fresh breadcrumbs
- Zest and juice of 2 lemons
- 300g dried spaghetti, bucatini or another long pasta
- 2tsp fennel seeds
- 150ml dry white wine
- 140g canned sardines in oil, drained
- 50g toasted pine nuts
- Pinch of chilli flakes
- Handful parsley, roughly chopped
Method
- Put the raisins in a small bowl and cover with boiling water. Set aside to plump up.
- Heat 1tbsp of the oil in a a medium-high heat. Add half the garlic and fry for 30 secs, then add the breadcrumbs, stirring for 2-3 mins until golden. Pour into a bowl and stir in half the lemon zest and a good pinch of salt. Set aside.
- Cook the pasta according to the packet instructions. Meanwhile, wipe the pan clean, then heat the remaining oil over a medium heat. Add the rest of the garlic and the fennel seeds, and cook for 1 min. Add the wine and drained raisins, then cook for 5 mins until the wine has almost evaporated. Stir in the sardines, pine nuts, chilli flakes, the remaining lemon zest and the lemon juice, and a pinch of salt.
- Once cooked, drain the pasta, reserving about 300ml of the cooking water, then toss through the sardine mixture, adding enough of the cooking water to make a light, glossy sauce. Stir through most of the chopped parsley and season to taste.
- Serve the pasta topped with the breadcrumbs, and garnish with the rest of the chopped parsley.