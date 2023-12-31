Our spaghetti with sardines, lemon, and crispy breadcrumbs uses cheap store-cupboard ingredients for a speedy midweek meal.

Having some tasty 15 minute meals to hand is the perfect way to ensure you can always rustle up a tasty and nutritious dinner. Our cheap and easy spaghetti with sardines serves four but you can half it for a date night dinner for two or scale it up for the whole family to embrace. It tastes sophisticated but uses very simple, classic flavours.

Ingredients

100g raisins

3tbsp olive oil

3 garlic cloves, crushed

50g fresh breadcrumbs

Zest and juice of 2 lemons

300g dried spaghetti, bucatini or another long pasta

2tsp fennel seeds

150ml dry white wine

140g canned sardines in oil, drained

50g toasted pine nuts

Pinch of chilli flakes

Handful parsley, roughly chopped

Method