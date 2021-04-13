We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tender chunks of butternut squash, parsnip, swede, cauliflower, carrots, and red peppers are infused in a spice mix of cumin, turmeric, and coriander.

Our spiced butternut squash and veg tagine is slow-cooked for three hours for the most indulgent, rich tomato flavour. Packed with chickpeas and served with steamed couscous, this is a hearty, filling meal that is surprisingly just 150 calories per serving. Ideal as part of the 5:2 diet.

Ingredients 2tbsp sunflower oil

½-1 butternut squash, peeled, deseeded and cut into chunks

1 large onion, peeled and cut into thin wedges

2-3 parsnips, peeled and cut into chunks

1 small swede, peeled and cut into chunks

1 small cauliflower, broken into florets

2-3 carrots, peeled and sliced

1 red pepper, deseeded and chopped

1 level tbsp ground coriander

1 level tbsp ground cumin

1 level tbsp ground turmeric

400g can chopped tomatoes

1 vegetable stock cube

410g chickpeas, drained and rinsed

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1-2tbsp chopped fresh coriander

Couscous, steamed, to serve

Method Heat the oil in a large pan, add the onion and cook it for about 5 mins, until it begins to soften. Add the other vegetables and cook for a further 4-5 mins, stirring occasionally.

Add the ground coriander, cumin and turmeric and cook for a further 1-2 mins. Stir in the chopped tomatoes and 300ml (½ pint) water, crumble in the stock cube and bring to the boil. Stir in the chickpeas and seasoning.

Pour the mixture into the bowl of a slow-cook pot and cook on a high heat for 3-4 hrs, or a low heat for 5-8 hrs, until the vegetables are tender.

Sprinkle coriander over and serve with steamed couscous.

Top tips for making spiced butternut squash and veg tagine

Leftover chicken chunks, leftover pork cuts, or even leftover beef strips can be added to this mouth-watering tagine before serving to bulk it up even more.

This meal can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to three days. You can even freeze leftovers, which we’d recommend doing if you don’t want any of these vegetable stew going to waste.

You might also like…

Our best vegetarian slow cooker recipes

Moroccan root tagine with couscous

Slimming World’s lamb tagine

Click to rate ( 269 ratings) Sending your rating