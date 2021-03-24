We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This spiced Easter cookies recipe can make between 36-48 biscuits depending on the size of the cookie cutters you opt for.

Spiced with mixed spice and ground cinnamon, these warming, spiced Easter cookies take just 15 minutes to bake. To decorate, use pastel-coloured fondant or icing to decorate each shape. Top with sprinkles like hundreds and thousands, or edible glitter to make them really shimmer.

Ingredients For the cookies:

100g (3½oz) butter, softened

200g (7oz) caster sugar

1 egg, beaten

300g (10½oz) plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

2 tsp ground mixed spice or ground cinnamon

1 quantity of coloured icing

Method To make these cookies, beat the butter and caster sugar together in a large bowl until pale and creamy. Add the egg and beat until the mixture is light and fluffy. In a separate bowl combine the flour, baking powder, and mixed spice. Add to the butter mixture and mix thoroughly. Add 1 tsp cold water to bring the dough together if you need to. Wrap the mixture in baking parchment and chill for at least 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas mark 4. Line two baking sheets with baking

parchment.

On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough to about 4mm (¼in) thick and, using cookie cutters, stamp out shapes. Using a palette knife, lift the shapes carefully on to the baking parchment.

Bake for 15–18 minutes, or until lightly golden in colour. Allow to cool on a wire rack then ice, as liked.

Top tips for making spiced Easter cookies

These spiced Easter cookies make great food gifts for Easter. Just whip up a batch, decorate and carefully package in Easter-themed boxes for friends and family.

Leftover biscuits can be stored in an airtight container for up to 2 days – but of course are best when they are served fresh.

