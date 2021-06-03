We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These spicy chicken wraps are quick and easy to make and leftovers are delicious for lunch.

Our spicy chicken wraps have a tasty marinade made from cumin, turmeric, cayenne and lime juice. We balance the zingy flavours with creamy hummus but mayo works just as well. This recipe is one of our favourite chicken breast recipes.

Ingredients 1tsp ground cumin

½tsp turmeric

¼tsp cayenne pepper

Juice of 1 lime, plus wedges to serve

1tsp rapeseed oil

500g of chicken breasts, cut into strips

65g hummus

65g natural yogurt

10g fresh coriander, chopped, reserving a few leaves for a garnish

4 large tortilla wraps or Piadina flatbreads

2 spring onions, sliced

1 little gem lettuce, broken into leaves

Chilli flakes, optional

Method In a bowl mix the spices with the lime juice, oil and ¼tsp sea salt. Mix in the chicken and marinate for 20 mins.

Heat the oven to 190C/Gas 5. Put the chicken into a small roasting tray and cover it with foil. Cook for 20 mins.

Mix the hummus, yoghurt and chopped coriander. To assemble spread the hummus mixture onto each wrap. Add the spring onions, lettuce and chicken and a squeeze of lime juice. If you like hot food add a few chilli flakes before folding the bottom up and folding in the sides.

Top tips for making spicy chicken wraps:

For a picnic, we like to take the elements separately to assemble in situ. The chicken, in one container, the salady bits in another and the sauce in a third

If you don't like hummus swap for mayo or we like a little Greek yogurt for something light and fresh

You could cook the chicken on a griddle pan or barbecue for a delicious charred finish. Read our tips on how to bbq chicken

