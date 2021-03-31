A handful of store cupboard ingredients make up this mouth-watering pulled pork including Bart Smokehouse Barbecue Chipotle Rub.
Make sure you prepare our spicy pepper pulled pork recipe ahead of time as it will take around five hours to slow cook in the oven. You could also use a slow cooker. Finish off on the BBQ for an extra smokey flavour. This recipe serves six.
Ingredients
- 5kg boneless pork shoulder
- 1 pack Bart Smokehouse Barbecue Chipotle Rub
- 1tsp coarse black pepper
- 1tbsp oil
- 8tbsp ketchup
- 4tbsp cider vinegar
- 2tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1tbsp honey
Method
Heat the oven to 220C, gas 7. Rub the pork skin with the chipotle mix, black pepper and oil. Put the pork onto a rack in a roasting tin and roast for 1 hr.
Meanwhile, mix together the ketchup, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce and honey.
Skim off any fat from the roasting pan juices and remove the crackling from the pork, then set aside. Pour the ketchup mixture around the pork and cover the tin with foil. Turn the oven down to 150C, gas 3 and continue to cook for 4hrs, or cook on a BBQ for an extra smoky flavour.
Put the cooked pork on a board and using two forks, shred the meat into small pieces. Stir the shredded meat back into the cooking juices, which should have reduced to a sauce.
Serve the meat piled into baked sweet potatoes or burger buns with crackling, coleslaw and a rocket salad, garnished with sliced chilli and some spring onion.
Top tips for making spicy pepper pulled pork
We’ve served this spicy pepper pulled pork on top of jacket potatoes but you could serve it sandwiches between two toasted brioche buns or simple with a freshly made side salad.
Any leftover pork can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge. Reheat thoroughly before serving.
