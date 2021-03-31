We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A handful of store cupboard ingredients make up this mouth-watering pulled pork including Bart Smokehouse Barbecue Chipotle Rub.

Make sure you prepare our spicy pepper pulled pork recipe ahead of time as it will take around five hours to slow cook in the oven. You could also use a slow cooker. Finish off on the BBQ for an extra smokey flavour. This recipe serves six.

Ingredients 5kg boneless pork shoulder

1 pack Bart Smokehouse Barbecue Chipotle Rub

1tsp coarse black pepper

1tbsp oil

8tbsp ketchup

4tbsp cider vinegar

2tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1tbsp honey

Method Heat the oven to 220C, gas 7. Rub the pork skin with the chipotle mix, black pepper and oil. Put the pork onto a rack in a roasting tin and roast for 1 hr.

Meanwhile, mix together the ketchup, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce and honey.

Skim off any fat from the roasting pan juices and remove the crackling from the pork, then set aside. Pour the ketchup mixture around the pork and cover the tin with foil. Turn the oven down to 150C, gas 3 and continue to cook for 4hrs, or cook on a BBQ for an extra smoky flavour.

Put the cooked pork on a board and using two forks, shred the meat into small pieces. Stir the shredded meat back into the cooking juices, which should have reduced to a sauce.

Serve the meat piled into baked sweet potatoes or burger buns with crackling, coleslaw and a rocket salad, garnished with sliced chilli and some spring onion.

Top tips for making spicy pepper pulled pork

We’ve served this spicy pepper pulled pork on top of jacket potatoes but you could serve it sandwiches between two toasted brioche buns or simple with a freshly made side salad.

Any leftover pork can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge. Reheat thoroughly before serving.

