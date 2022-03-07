We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A rich and thick, rustic spicy tomato chowder that will fill you up right until dinnertime.

Soup is always a great choice for lunch – it’s cheap and simple to make, and you can always use up leftover vegetables you have hanging around to make them even cheaper. Plus it’s warming and delicious. This spicy tomato chowder ticks all the boxes. Feel free to add in fresh tomatoes, celery or carrot if you wish. Chowders are usually thicker and chunkier than most soups, and often, as here, contain potatoes which make it feel like a full meal. This recipe is vegetarian (and vegan)-friendly, but if you wanted too you could add in some chunks of fried bacon or shredded ham.

Ingredients 1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed

350g (12oz) potato, peeled and finely diced

2 x 400g (14oz) can chopped tomatoes

1 green pepper, deseeded and finely chopped

2 tsp chilli sauce

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method Heat the oil in a large saucepan for 2 mins. Add the onion and garlic and fry over a medium heat for 5 mins.

Add the potatoes, chopped tomatoes, pepper and chilli sauce and mix well with a wooden spoon.

Season to taste, cover and simmer for 20-25 mins until the potato is cooked. If the soup is a little thick add a small amount of water. Remember to stir occasionally.

Top tip for making spicy tomato chowder

Top this chowder with some grated cheddar cheese and serve with crusty bread. If you're serving up to family or guests, grate the cheese into a serving bowl so people can add as much or as little as they like to their own bowl.

