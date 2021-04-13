We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tender, skin-on chicken thighs are tossed with spring onions, Tenderstem broccoli, and sugar snap peas.

This spring chicken tray bake with green vegetables is infused with fresh lemon, sprinkled with oregano, and served with herby new potatoes. It takes just five minutes and three simple steps to make this hearty one-pot chicken thigh tray bake. This recipe serves four to six people.

Ingredients 2tbsp olive oil

6 small skin-on chicken thighs

150ml chicken stock

6 spring onions

100g Tenderstem broccoli

100g sugar snaps

1 lemon, quartered

small handful oregano

500g new potatoes, to serve

Method Heat the oven to 180C, gas 4. Heat the oil in a flameproof and ovenproof dish on the hob until hot. Carefully add the chicken thighs, skin side down, and cook for 4-5 minutes until golden and crisp.

Remove from the hob and carefully pour over the stock and place in the oven for 15 minutes.

Remove the chicken from the oven and add the vegetables and lemon quarters to the pan, making sure to coat them in the stock, and season well. Return to the oven for 10 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through and the vegetables are just tender. Scatter with oregano and serve with new potatoes.

Top tips for making spring chicken tray bake with green vegetables

You can use boneless chicken thighs if you’re cooking for kids, so you don’t have to bother with stripping the meat off the bone. Add any other seasonal greens to this dish that you might fancy including asparagus or handfuls of kale.

As this recipe is just 270 calories per portion it's ideal as part of our 5:2 diet meal plan.

