This stir-fried Brussels sprouts recipe is one of our easiest for beautifully cooked, jewel-green, tasty sprouts.

Unlike our classic Brussels sprouts recipe, this uses frozen Brussels so it’s great to make all year. Frozen food still has a mixed reputation in the UK but it is unfounded. Frozen veg is really healthy because it’s harvested in season when the sprouts are at the peak of ripeness, packed with the most vitamins and minerals. It’s also more environmentally friendly – frozen food leads to less waste and a lower carbon footprint. Still, if you’re serving up for Christmas day, feel free to use in-season British Brussels instead.

Ingredients 320g frozen button Brussels sprouts

2tbsp olive oil

100g rindless back bacon, cut into strips

200g packet ready-to-use whole chestnuts

freshly ground black pepper

Method Bring a large pan of water to the boil and cook the sprouts for 3-5 mins until just tender. Drain.

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a non-stick frying pan and cook the bacon strips until crispy (this takes about 5 mins).

Add the chestnuts with the drained sprouts (be careful as they will splatter at first) and stir fry for 3-5 mins until the sprouts are tender and the chestnuts are heated through. Season with pepper and serve.

Top tip for stir-fried Brussels sprouts

There’s no need to add extra salt to this dish as the bacon will make it salty enough.

