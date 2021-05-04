We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This strawberry and cream shortcake recipe is a real English classic.

This strawberry and cream shortcake recipe is vintage classic, originally tried and tested in the Woman’s Weekly kitchen in 1962. The shortbread base is decorated with plump strawberries, lashings of thick whipped cream, shortbread pieces and a dusting of icing sugar. A simple yet impressive bake, this strawberry and cream shortcake uses redcurrant jelly and fresh strawberries, but you could also use blueberries or blackberries for something a little different.

Ingredients 125g (4oz) plain flour

30g (1oz) cornflour

90g (3oz) butter

45g (1½oz) icing sugar

1 med egg yolk

1 tbs redcurrant jelly

175g (6oz) strawberries

150ml (¼ pint) double cream

Icing sugar, for dusting

2 baking sheets, lined with Bakewell paper or Teflon sheet

Method Sift the flour and cornflour into a bowl, rub in the butter and mix in the sifted icing sugar. Bind the mixture with egg yolk, adding a couple of teaspoons of water, if necessary.

Take off a quarter of the dough and set aside. Roll out the larger piece to an 18cm (7in) round and pinch the edges for decoration. Put on a baking sheet. Roll out the smaller piece to an 11cm (4½in) round. Put on a baking sheet and cut into 6 wedges. Chill for 30 mins to 1 hr.

Set the oven to 180°C/Gas Mark 4. Bake shortcake for 15-20 mins. Take the wedges out and cool on a wire rack, and cook the large round for 5 minus longer.

Add 2 tsp hot water to the redcurrant jelly, to soften it. Brush some over the large shortcake round. Hull strawberries, slice in half and arrange in circles on the round, alternating them cut-side up, then cut-side down. Brush with some redcurrant jelly and pile another couple of layers of strawberries on top.

Whip the cream lightly, so that it just holds its shape. Put spoonfuls in the centre of strawberries. Arrange shortbread wedges on top of the cream, then dust them with icing sugar.

Tips for making strawberry and cream shortcake:

It’s the butter that makes the base of any good shortbread, so ensure yoursis soft and spreadable - but not melted, which could result in the dough becoming a little too tough.

