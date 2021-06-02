We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Top soft buttery cupcakes with impressive buttercream sunflowers. This recipe tops 12 regular cupcakes.

These sunflower cupcakes are so simple to create at home. Whip up a batch of vibrant yellow buttercream and pipe the sunflower petals by using a leaf piping nozzle. For more of our top tips on how to ice cupcakes see our guide, which includes how to pipe swirls, flowers and more with buttercream.

Ingredients For the cupcakes:

12 cupcakes made using our basic cupcake recipe

For the sunflower icing:

1x portion of buttercream, using our buttercream icing recipe

½ x yellow paste food colouring

3-4tbsp dark chocolate sprinkles or vermicelli

Large piping bag fitted with petal/leaf piping tube e.g. PME ST52

Method Make a batch of 12 cupcakes using our basic cupcake recipe listed above. You could also opt for shop-bought cupcakes to save time.

Make the buttercream using the recipe listed above. As soon as the buttercream has been made and while it’s still soft, add and whisk the food paste colouring to give a bright yellow colour.

Spread a thin layer of yellow buttercream over the top of each cake. Press a round of the chocolate sprinkles or vermicelli in the centre.

Fill the piping bag, fitted with the petal tube, with the remainder of the yellow buttercream. Pipe a layer of petals around the outside of the cakes, then pipe another row a little way in, to give a double row of petals on each cake.

Top tips for making sunflowers cupcakes

Try not to pipe the petals so that they hang too far over the edge of the paper cases, or they may get damaged or fall off the cake if the buttercream is runny.

