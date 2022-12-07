Make 16 of these tasty sweet chilli fig canapes in just 25 minutes - including prep and cooking the crostini from scratch.

It takes just a handful of ingredients to make this deliciously, creamy flavour-packed crostini topping. The savoury flavour of the cream cheese and goat's cheese pair perfectly with the sweetness of the spiced chilli jam and fresh figs. The base of this canape can be made ahead of time, but we'd recommended serving these bites as soon as they are assembled.

Ingredients

1tbsp extra virgin olive oil, plus extra to drizzle

baguette, sliced thinly into 16 slices

65g cream cheese

80g soft goat’s cheese

1tbsp chilli jam

2 figs, each cut into

8 wedges, or fig chutney

Runny honey, to drizzle

Method

For the crostini base: Heat the oven to 200C Fan/Gas 7. Put the baguette slices on a baking tray, drizzle with the oil and season. Cook for 10 mins until they are golden and crisp. For the sweet chilli fig topping: Combine the cream cheese, goat’s cheese, and chilli jam, and season. Spread the mixture over the crostinis, then top with a wedge of fig or blob of fig chutney. Drizzle with honey.

Top tips for making sweet chilli fig canapes

Up the spice factor by swapping the sweet chilli sauce for hot sauce instead - if you dare.

