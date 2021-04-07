We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pasta and sweet potato are gently tossed in a light and creamy cheese sauce, which is made with lower-fat ingredients including low-fat natural yogurt and reduced-fat Parmesan.

We love this sweet potato pasta recipe made in just three easy steps. It’s a quick recipe taking just 15 minutes to cook. A portion of this dish counts towards one of your five-a-day thanks to the sweet potato and peas.

Ingredients 300g sweet potato, peeled and cut into small cubes

300g pasta shapes

100g frozen peas

2 tbsp semi-skimmed milk

150g low-fat natural yoghurt

40g reduced fat Parmesan or mature cheese, finely grated

Ground black pepper

Method Cook the sweet potato chunks in simmering water for 12-15 minutes, until tender. Drain well.

Cook the pasta shapes in a large saucepan for 6-8 minutes, or according to pack instructions, until tender. Drain well then return to the saucepan.

Stir the sweet potato chunks and frozen peas through the pasta. Add the milk and yogurt and heat gently for 1-2 minutes. Serve, sprinkled with the cheese and a little ground black pepper.

Top tips for making sweet potato pasta

You could use butternut squash as an alternative to sweet potato or add some more vegetables to count towards your five-a-day.

As this dish is just 198 calories per serving it's ideal as part of a calorie-counting diet like the 5:2 diet for example. It would also work as a low-calorie lunch idea too.

