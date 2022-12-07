Whip up these Tandoori chicken canapes in just 10 mins - making 30 bites in just one recipe.
This simple canape of tandoori chicken brings tender mini fillets together with tandoori spice mix, tomato puree, as well as cranberries for a burst of sweetness, drizzle of lime, fresh coriander, and a dash of mayo. Serve this delicious canape filling on crisp, mini poppadoms for an easy yet tasty twist. Perfect buffet food for parties particularly at Christmas or New Year.
Ingredients
- 400g chicken mini fillets
- 2tbsp tandoori spice mix
- 1tbsp tomato purée
- 1tbsp olive oil
- 30g dried cranberries
- Juice ½ lime
- 1tbsp fresh coriander, roughly chopped, plus extra to garnish
- 2tbsp mayo
- 30 mini poppadoms (1 bag)
- Lemon wedges, to serve
WEIGHT CONVERTER
to
Method
- Cut the chicken into 1cm cubes. Toss with the spice mix and purée, then season. Heat the oil in a pan. Once hot, add the chicken and fry for 7 mins, turning regularly. Off the heat, stir through the cranberries, lime juice and chopped coriander. Leave to cool, then mix in the mayo.
- Arrange the poppadoms on a platter and divide the chicken between them. Garnish with coriander, and serve with lemon wedges on the side.
Top tips for making Tandoori chicken canapes
The chicken can be cooked in advance, but assemble them just before your guests arrive.
You might also like...
- Canapes (opens in new tab)
- Buffet food (opens in new tab)
- Christmas buffet ideas (opens in new tab)
Video the Week