Make a perfect beef curry the old fashion way with this easy one-pot recipe from the Hairy Bikers.

To make the Hairy Bikers’ beef curry, simply brown the meat, add the ingredients and let it simmer for 1.5 hours. Slow cooking in this way lets all of the spices, which include cumin, coriander, turmeric, and chilli powder and ground ginger, develop – and will leave the braising steak mouth-wateringly tender.

Ingredients 120ml ghee or vegetable oil

400g braising steak, diced

1 medium onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp chilli powder

½ tsp ground ginger

3 cloves

3 cardamom pods (optional)

½ tsp ground cinnamon

200g canned tomatoes

125ml natural yoghurt

1 tbsp vinegar

1 tsp salt

pinch of sugar

Method Heat a frying pan and add the ghee or oil. Brown the meat until sealed on all sides, then take it out of the pan and set aside.

Add the onion and garlic to the pan and fry until soft but not browned. Add all the spices and fry for 1 minute, no longer.

Put the beef back in the pan with the tomatoes and bring to the boil. Take the pan off the heat and stir in the yoghurt and vinegar, then season with the salt and sugar. Place back on the heat, bring back to the boil and simmer for at least 1½ hours until the meat is tender.

Top tips for making Hairy Bikers' beef curry

Alternatively, if you prefer, you can cook the curry in the oven. Pile it into an ovenproof dish and cook in a preheated oven at 190°C/Gas 5 for at least 2 hours.

