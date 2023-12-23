This toad in the hole with onion gravy serves four and has a delicious blue cheese twist.

For an extra boost of flavour, this toad in the hole is scattered with crumbly blue cheese once baked and has leeks and mushrooms baked into the batter too. It’s cooked in 40-45 minutes and is delicious on its own but also great served with buttery mashed potatoes.

Ingredients

6 pork sausages

1 large leek, sliced

300g mushrooms

4 garlic cloves, bashed and peeled

2tbsp vegetable oil

50g Stilton

2 sprigs rosemary

3 sprigs thyme

For the batter:

200ml semi-skimmed milk

3 medium eggs

1tbsp Dijon mustard

115g plain flour

For the onion gravy:

1tbsp oil

2 onions, finely sliced

1 garlic clove, crushed

2 thyme sprigs

1tbsp plain flour

170ml red wine

1 chicken stock pot, dissolved in 350ml boiling water

1tbsp balsamic vinegar

Method

For the batter, whisk together the milk, eggs, mustard, 80ml water and seasoning. Sift the flour into a bowl, make a well in the centre and pour in the egg mixture. Whisk until smooth. Set aside to rest for 30 minutes. Heat the oven to 200C Fan/Gas 7. Put the sausages, leek, mushrooms and garlic in the ovenproof dish and drizzle over the oil. Roast for 15 minutes until the sausages are golden and the mushrooms and garlic softened. Remove the dish from the oven and pour the batter around the sausages and veg, then quickly return to the oven and cook for another 35-40 minutes until crisp and risen. For the gravy, heat the oil in a pan. Fry the onions until softened and beginning to caramelise, then add the garlic and thyme. Cook for 5 minutes longer. Stir in the flour and cook for 2 minutes, then add the wine and bubble until reduced by half. Whisk in the stock and simmer until slightly thickened. Check the seasoning and add the balsamic vinegar. Crumble the cheese and scatter the herbs over the hot toad-in-the-hole, and serve with the gravy.

Top tips for making our toad in the hole with onion gravy

The batter should be the consistency of single cream. If too thick, add a dash more water.