Sausages, red onions and soft, gooey butternut squash, all cooked in an epic Yorkshire pudding batter.

Toad in the hole is such a classic British dish, but this version takes things a little further. While the original is just sausages in a light and puffy Yorkshire pudding, this butternut squash toad in the hole is a full meal in one pan – vegetables too. Adding onion and squash makes the dish lighter and healthier, and more of a bargain. One portion is 545 calories, but don’t forget to allow extra if you want to serve it with gravy. You can reduce that calorie count by using low fat sausages, or Quorn sausages, which makes the whole thing vegetarian too.

Ingredients 2 tbsp vegetable oil

454g packet sausages

500g butternut squash, peeled and cut into 5cm chunks

2 red onions, quartered and sliced

3 large eggs

100g plain flour

1 tsp dry mustard

1 tsp sea salt

250ml milk

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6. Pour the oil into a 30 x 20cm roasting tin, brushing around the sides of the tin to grease. Add the sausages, squash and onions to the tin and cook for 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, make a batter: Put the eggs, flour, mustard, salt and milk in a blender or food processor, and whizz together until smooth. (Alternatively, whisk together in a bowl.)

Turn the sausages, squash and onions, then carefully pour in the Yorkshire batter. Cook for 30 minutes, until the batter is puffy, golden and shrinking away from the sides of the tin. Slice into wedges to serve.

Top tips for making butternut squash toad in the hole

It's absolutely essential for a great, fluffy, risen Yorkshire pudding to get the batter into the very hot pan and back into the oven as quickly as possible. Once you've poured it in (and there should be quite a sizzle), whack it back in the oven and don't open that oven door again till it's time to bring it out. That way you will get the lightest finish.

