We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Not often thought of as the most glamorous of fish, this clever recipe turns simple tuna into an amazing tuna crumble – great for a quick, simple and tasty family meal.

Combining juicy tuna and provençal vegetables covered in a cheesy golden crust, this dish bursts with fresh flavour. It’s also one of our favourite store cupboard recipes as you can use tuna in a can – or fresh fillets of tuna. It also only uses other basic ingredients and fridge essentials like milk and butter, so you’re more than likely to have most of the ingredients for the crumble at home already.

Ingredients 30ml vegetable oil

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 onion, peeled and diced

100g mushrooms, chopped

1 courgette, sliced

1 red pepper, deseeded and sliced

450g tinned tuna

250g chopped tinned tomatoes

1tsp herbs de provence or mixed herbs

Salt and ground black pepper

1 vegetable stock cube

100g plain flour

50g margarine

50g cheddar cheese, grated

25g Parmesan cheese, grated

1 aubergine, sliced

Method Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Heat some oil in a pan and fry the aubergines for 3-4 minutes on each side or until just golden. Transfer to a plate. Heat some more oil and fry the garlic for 30 seconds before adding the onion. Gently fry, for 2 minutes, until slightly softened.

Add the mushrooms, red pepper, courgette and tuna and cook for a further 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes, herbs, salt and pepper and stock cube. Stir thoroughly. Cover and cook for 15 minutes on a low heat.

For the crumble topping, rub the margarine into the flour with your fingertips until it resembles breadcrumbs. Add the cheeses and mix well.

Pour the tuna and tomato sauce mixture into a shallow, ovenproof dish and spread evenly. Arrange the aubergine slices on top of the sauce and then scatter the crumble topping evenly over the top. Bake for 20-25 minutes until light brown.

Tips for making tuna crumble:

If tuna isn't quite your thing, don't be worried about swapping it out for another type of fish. For example, cod or haddock works just as well.

You might also like:

Sausage crumble

Vegetable crumble

Cheese crumble

Click to rate ( 51 ratings) Sending your rating