Whip up a batch of these vanilla fairy cakes in just four simple steps. Each sponge is infused with vanilla extract.

The icing is also flavoured with vanilla extract as well as icing sugar, butter, and condensed milk. The icing is smooth and creamy and really compliments these vanilla fairy cakes. Decorate with a choice of sprinkles, chocolate chips, or edible flowers.

Ingredients For the fairy cakes:

125g (5oz) plain flour

250g (9oz) condensed milk

1 egg

½ tsp vanilla extract

85g (3oz) margarine or butter

1½ tsp baking powder

For the frosting:

200g (7oz) icing sugar

55g (2oz) margarine or butter, softened

Few drops vanilla extract

1-2 tbsp condensed milk

Sugar sprinkles or cake decorations, to decorate

You'll also need:

12-hole muffin tin

12 muffin cases

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F, gas mark 4).

Place the flour, condensed milk, egg, vanilla extract, margarine and baking powder in a bowl and beat with an electric hand mixer for 2-3 mins until pale and fluffy.

Spoon into the muffin cases and bake for approximately 15-18 mins until springy to the touch and golden brown. Cool slightly then transfer to a cooling rack to cool completely.

Beat the icing sugar, butter and vanilla with enough condensed milk to bring the mixture to a soft consistency. Spread or pipe onto the cakes. Decorate as desired.

Top tips for making vanilla fairy cakes

To make chocolate frosting, beat 3tbsp of cocoa powder into the icing. Make sure you sieve the cocoa powder otherwise you'll end up with chocolate lumps in the icing.

