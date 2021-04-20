Whip up a batch of these vanilla fairy cakes in just four simple steps. Each sponge is infused with vanilla extract.
The icing is also flavoured with vanilla extract as well as icing sugar, butter, and condensed milk. The icing is smooth and creamy and really compliments these vanilla fairy cakes. Decorate with a choice of sprinkles, chocolate chips, or edible flowers.
Ingredients
- For the fairy cakes:
- 125g (5oz) plain flour
- 250g (9oz) condensed milk
- 1 egg
- ½ tsp vanilla extract
- 85g (3oz) margarine or butter
- 1½ tsp baking powder
- For the frosting:
- 200g (7oz) icing sugar
- 55g (2oz) margarine or butter, softened
- Few drops vanilla extract
- 1-2 tbsp condensed milk
- Sugar sprinkles or cake decorations, to decorate
- You'll also need:
- 12-hole muffin tin
- 12 muffin cases
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F, gas mark 4).
Place the flour, condensed milk, egg, vanilla extract, margarine and baking powder in a bowl and beat with an electric hand mixer for 2-3 mins until pale and fluffy.
Spoon into the muffin cases and bake for approximately 15-18 mins until springy to the touch and golden brown. Cool slightly then transfer to a cooling rack to cool completely.
Beat the icing sugar, butter and vanilla with enough condensed milk to bring the mixture to a soft consistency. Spread or pipe onto the cakes. Decorate as desired.
Top tips for making vanilla fairy cakes
To make chocolate frosting, beat 3tbsp of cocoa powder into the icing. Make sure you sieve the cocoa powder otherwise you'll end up with chocolate lumps in the icing.
