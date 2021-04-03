Trending:

Rose Fooks Rose Fooks
  • Low-fat
serves: 60
Skill: medium
Cost: cheap
Prep: 20 min
Cooking: 10 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 55 kCal 3%
Fat 3.5g 5%
  -  Saturates 1.5g 8%
Carbohydrates 5.5g 3%
    • Vanillekipferl is a famous Austrian crescent-shaped vanilla biscuit and this special recipe comes from our Deputy Food Editor's grandmother.

    Vanillekipferl biscuits are an Austrian specialty also known as vanilla crescents. They are a great accompaniment to a cup of tea and if you shape them just right, they can hang on the handle of your teacup. Vanillekipferl biscuits are a little fiddly to make as there is a lot of shaping to do. These biscuits are traditionally eaten at Christmas but they can be enjoyed all year round.

    Ingredients

    • 175g unsalted butter, cut into cubes
    • 175g plain flour
    • 90g caster sugar
    • 90g ground almonds
    • 1tsp vanilla essence
    • About 100g caster sugar for sprinkling

    Method

    • Preheat the oven to 175C, Gas 4. Put all of the ingredients apart from the sugar for sprinkling into a food processor and blitz until it forms a dough. If you have time chill in the fridge for 10 mins, this will make the dough less sticky and easier to shape.

       

    • Take lumps of the mixture and use your fingers to carefully roll into long sausages about 1 cm thick. Break into 8cm long strips and arrange these into crescents on a baking tray lined with baking parchment. Leave ample space for spreading between them. You may need to cook them in batches. Cook for 8-10 mins but keeping a close watch as they have a tendency to burn in the blink of an eye.

       

    • While the biscuits are still warm sprinkle over the sugar. If you have vanilla-infused sugar use this, otherwise caster sugar is lovely too. Once firm enough to handle transfer onto a cooling rack. When cool transfer to a tin.

    Top tip for making Vanillekipferl:

    • To make vanilla sugar store caster sugar in an airtight jar with a vanilla pod. Over time the flavour of the vanilla will infuse with the sugar. If you have a pod that you have already scraped the seeds out for another recipe, this is a wonderful way to use the leftover pod
    • Though not traditional, you could also sprinkle with cinnamon sugar if you like

