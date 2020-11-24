We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our best Christmas cookie recipes and biscuit ideas are quick and easy to make including Christmas tree cookies, festive teddy bears biscuits and many more.

We’ve got loads of quick and easy Christmas cookie and biscuit ideas to try this year. From melting snowman biscuits to upside down gingerbread men turned into reindeers, you won’t know where to start!

Nothing beats the smell of freshly baked biscuits wafting through your home, especially during the holidays. And whipping up a batch of these tasty treats is a great way to keep the kids entertained over the Christmas period too. They’re going to love decorating and getting messy with you!

All of our delicious Christmas biscuits can be made in bulk and wrapped as homemade food gifts for friends and family – and of course, they’re also ideal for Christmas bake sales too.

Once decorated your cookies will keep for one week when stored in an air tight container so you want to make sure you bake them fresh if they’re being made for gifting purposes! Make sure the icing decorations have had plenty of time to dry and set before attempting to stack your biscuits, you wouldn’t want them to smudge when wrapping them up.

Browse through our collection of tasty Christmas cookies and biscuits for plenty of festive inspiration…

