Our best Christmas cookie recipes and biscuit ideas are quick and easy to make including Christmas tree cookies, festive teddy bears biscuits and many more.
We’ve got loads of quick and easy Christmas cookie and biscuit ideas to try this year. From melting snowman biscuits to upside down gingerbread men turned into reindeers, you won’t know where to start!
Nothing beats the smell of freshly baked biscuits wafting through your home, especially during the holidays. And whipping up a batch of these tasty treats is a great way to keep the kids entertained over the Christmas period too. They’re going to love decorating and getting messy with you!
All of our delicious Christmas biscuits can be made in bulk and wrapped as homemade food gifts for friends and family – and of course, they’re also ideal for Christmas bake sales too.
Once decorated your cookies will keep for one week when stored in an air tight container so you want to make sure you bake them fresh if they’re being made for gifting purposes! Make sure the icing decorations have had plenty of time to dry and set before attempting to stack your biscuits, you wouldn’t want them to smudge when wrapping them up.
Browse through our collection of tasty Christmas cookies and biscuits for plenty of festive inspiration…
Hummingbird Bakery gingerbread men recipe
The kids are going to love making these classic gingerbread men with you this Christmas. This recipe makes 24 gingerbread men in just 45 minutes!
Spicy orange tree cookies
People won't believe you made these tree decorations yourself. By enlisting the help of some boiled sweets you can very easily make these stained-glass like little beauties.
Spiced chocolate covered stars
Dunked in chocolate and sprinkled with festive sugar decorations, these star biscuits taste like the ones you find in Christmas markets. These is no need to be neat with these ones as they are meant to look rustic so are perfect for the more novice cook or to make with your little chefs!
Almond Christmas tree biscuits
By using a few simple ingredients this nifty little recipe turns plain sugar biscuits into twinkly trees. Made a couple of days before they will keep well in an air tight tin and can be eaten across the festive period.
Christmas cookies on sticks
What better way to get your Christmas cookie fix than to pop them on sticks? The kids are going to love this fun way to present your biscuits and they make the perfect party food with no need for plates!
Brilliant baubles
These colourful little baubles are much better than those that you can't eat! Hang them up and let the kids have a treat each day during the holidays by picking their favourite one off the tree to have as a naughty snack.
Slimming World Christmas biscuits
Just because you're being good this year doesn't mean you can't have any treats, in fact we think it's even more of a reason that you should have a reward! These fun biscuits from Slimming World are flavoured with Christmas spices and make pretty additions to any Christmas tree.
Gingerbread house
Why not have a go at making your own gingerbread house this year? With our simple video it makes the whole thing a doddle and the kids will love decorating it. We like to think there are no rules when it comes to gingerbread houses and the kids can make it as colourful, fun and glittery as they like.
Sugar and spice cookies
Packed with warming spices and sweet honey, these little biscuits will fill your home with the smell of winter baking. By using biscuit cutters you can easily whip them up as special but cost-effective gifts for family and friends.
Reindeer brownies and gingerbread
Did you know that the classic gingerbread man shape can be flipped upside down and turned into a reindeer? The kids are just going to love helping you create these reindeer themed treats which are absolutely perfect for Christmas parties or as quirky food gifts.
Iced gingerbread tree
If you're having a party this Christmas then look no further for biscuit ideas! Putting them on a plate is boring, it's all about piling them into a towering tree and making them your table top centre piece!
Skinny teddy bear biscuits
Mummy blogger Anneliese Giggins's skiing teddy bear biscuits are some of the cutest Christmas biscuits we've ever see. Make them as a fun Christmassy project with your child, and we promise you'll have everyong 'ahh-ing' when you share them round.
White chocolate and cranberry cookies
Don't confine cranberries to the sauce this season, we think putting them in a cookie is a much better use for them. With sweet and creamy white chocolate, these biscuits have a lovely sweet/sour balance. They make the perfect treat for Christmas day with their red and white colouring and are easily turned into a gift with a little bit of ribbon and a handmade gift tag.
No bake marshmallow snowmen
Brighten up any Christmas party or gathering with these adorable marshmallow snowmen. The marshmallow is quickly softened in the microwave, then adorned with chocolate button, peanut cups or Mini Rolos, so there’s no baking involved.
Gingerbread Christmas tree decorations
Nothing beats a home-made touch at Christmas and these edible decorations are simple, effective and, utterly delicious! These Gingerbread Christmas tree decorations are also perfect for decorating your Christmas cake and for giving as gifts to family and friends.
Florentines
Sometimes you need a more grown up version of the cookie and these are just that. Chocolate florentines with dried fruit and nuts make the perfect sweet pairing to a cup of coffee and look ever so pretty when presented simply in tissue paper. Why not make a batch for all those aunties and uncles? They'll love them!
Smarties cookies
This is a great way to make gifts from those store cupboard essentials. With their brightly coloured tops these little biccies make eye catching gifts for any chocolate lover and look great hung on the tree too!
Shortbread star biscuits
Buttery shortbread is a seasonal favourite north of the boarder and we love how easy it is to make into festive shapes. These fancy star ones are deliciously crisp and buttery with a simple sugar topping. Why not add edible glitter for an even brighter holiday treat?
Striking stockings
Santa will be even happier to stop at your home this year with all these little stockings hanging around. You can use any shaped biscuits with this easy guide on how to decorate. The perfect thing to get the kids to help with in the holidays when it's chilly outside.
Melted snowman biscuits
Even if it isn’t snowing outside, make your Christmas a white one with these festive snowman biscuits. These are best eaten the day they’re made, but trust us – they won’t last longer!
No bake vegan biscuits with fruit and nut
These vegan biscuits with fruit and nut are a real treat. Vegan cream cheese and cashew nuts make these biscuits rich and creamy, without using any animal products!
Glitzy Christmas cookies
These glitzy Christmas cookies would make the perfect homemade food gift for friends or family. Infused with cinnamon and vanilla extract, these biscuits taste as good as they look.
