Ready in just three simple steps, this vegan basil pesto courgetti with tomatoes and chilli swaps pasta for courgette for a healthier twist.
It takes just four ingredients to make this dish; courgette, pesto, chilli flakes and cherry tomatoes. Using courgette instead of pasta is a great way to not only cut the carbs down but make sure you are adding to your five-a-day count. The pesto adds a delicious, warming flavour to the dish. Sprinkle with chilli flakes before serving.
Ingredients
- 4 courgettes
- Half of 190g jar Sacla’ Vegan Basil Pesto (opens in new tab)
- A sprinkle of chilli flakes
- 100g cherry tomatoes
Method
- Use a spiraliser & courgettes to create your "courgetti"
- Boil the courgetti for 20 seconds, drain and stir-in the Pesto
- Add the cherry tomatoes & serve sprinkled with chilli flakes
Top tips for making vegan basil pesto courgetti with tomatoes and chilli
Make this dish even more colourful by spiralising carrot alongside courgette.
Jessica Dady is Senior Content Editor at Goodto.com and has over 10 years of experience as a digital journalist, specialising in all things food, recipes, and SEO. From the best food hampers to cookbooks, from the best cake stands to baking sets, Jessica has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to must-have food products. A passionate baker, she spends much of her time creating celebration cakes for friends and family - particularly for her two lucky children.
