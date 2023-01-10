Vegan basil pesto courgetti with tomatoes and chilli recipe

It takes just four ingredients to make this simple, healthy courgette recipe infused with pesto...

Vegan basil pesto courgetti with tomatoes and chilli
  • Vegan
Jessica Dady
Jessica Dady
published

Ready in just three simple steps, this vegan basil pesto courgetti with tomatoes and chilli swaps pasta for courgette for a healthier twist.

It takes just four ingredients to make this dish; courgette, pesto, chilli flakes and cherry tomatoes. Using courgette instead of pasta is a great way to not only cut the carbs down but make sure you are adding to your five-a-day count. The pesto adds a delicious, warming flavour to the dish. Sprinkle with chilli flakes before serving.

Ingredients

Method

  1. Use a spiraliser & courgettes to create your "courgetti"
  2. Boil the courgetti for 20 seconds, drain and stir-in the Pesto
  3. Add the cherry tomatoes & serve sprinkled with chilli flakes

Top tips for making vegan basil pesto courgetti with tomatoes and chilli

Make this dish even more colourful by spiralising carrot alongside courgette.

