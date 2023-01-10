Ready in just three simple steps, this vegan basil pesto courgetti with tomatoes and chilli swaps pasta for courgette for a healthier twist.

It takes just four ingredients to make this dish; courgette, pesto, chilli flakes and cherry tomatoes. Using courgette instead of pasta is a great way to not only cut the carbs down but make sure you are adding to your five-a-day count. The pesto adds a delicious, warming flavour to the dish. Sprinkle with chilli flakes before serving.

Ingredients

4 courgettes

Half of 190g jar Sacla’ Vegan Basil Pesto (opens in new tab)

A sprinkle of chilli flakes

100g cherry tomatoes

Method

Use a spiraliser & courgettes to create your "courgetti" Boil the courgetti for 20 seconds, drain and stir-in the Pesto Add the cherry tomatoes & serve sprinkled with chilli flakes

Top tips for making vegan basil pesto courgetti with tomatoes and chilli

Make this dish even more colourful by spiralising carrot alongside courgette.

