Vegan chilli pesto tagliatelle recipe

A really simple dish to whip up for lunch or dinner using just five store cupboard ingredients...

Vegan chilli pesto tagliatelle
  • Vegan
Serves2
SkillEasy
Cooking Time10 mins
Total Time10 mins
Cost RangeCheap
Jessica Dady
By Jessica Dady
published

The sweetness of the cherry tomatoes, the spice of the chilli pesto, and the fresh basil leaves work wonders together.

It takes just 10 minutes to make this delicious vegan chilli pesto tagliatelle using five ingredients; Sacla vegan chilli pesto, tagliatelle, cherry tomatoes, olive oil, and basil leaves. This dish makes the perfect, light, and healthy option for lunch served with a side salad or for dinner served with garlic bread. Ideal for vegans and vegetarians.

Ingredients

  • ½ jar Sacla' Vegan Chilli Pesto (opens in new tab)
  • 200g tagliatelle 
  • 1 handful cherry tomatoes 
  • Extra Virgin olive oil to drizzle 
  • 1 handful basil leaves 

WEIGHT CONVERTER

to

Method

  1. Cook the tagliatelle as per pack instructions then drain. 
  2. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a frying pan and add the tomatoes. Cook until squishy.
  3. Mix the Pesto and tagliatelle, stir in the tomatoes and top with basil leaves. 
  4. Transfer to a bowl, drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and serve

Top tips for making vegan chilli pesto tagliatelle

This recipe would work just as well with other pasta types too - try penne, spaghetti, fusili or a random selection of whichever dried pasta you have left in the cupboard. 

