The sweetness of the cherry tomatoes, the spice of the chilli pesto, and the fresh basil leaves work wonders together.
It takes just 10 minutes to make this delicious vegan chilli pesto tagliatelle using five ingredients; Sacla vegan chilli pesto, tagliatelle, cherry tomatoes, olive oil, and basil leaves. This dish makes the perfect, light, and healthy option for lunch served with a side salad or for dinner served with garlic bread. Ideal for vegans and vegetarians.
Ingredients
- ½ jar Sacla' Vegan Chilli Pesto (opens in new tab)
- 200g tagliatelle
- 1 handful cherry tomatoes
- Extra Virgin olive oil to drizzle
- 1 handful basil leaves
Method
- Cook the tagliatelle as per pack instructions then drain.
- Meanwhile, heat the oil in a frying pan and add the tomatoes. Cook until squishy.
- Mix the Pesto and tagliatelle, stir in the tomatoes and top with basil leaves.
- Transfer to a bowl, drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and serve
Top tips for making vegan chilli pesto tagliatelle
This recipe would work just as well with other pasta types too - try penne, spaghetti, fusili or a random selection of whichever dried pasta you have left in the cupboard.
Jessica Dady is Senior Content Editor at Goodto.com and has over 10 years of experience as a digital journalist, specialising in all things food, recipes, and SEO. From the best food hampers to cookbooks, from the best cake stands to baking sets, Jessica has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to must-have food products. A passionate baker, she spends much of her time creating celebration cakes for friends and family - particularly for her two lucky children.
