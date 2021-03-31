We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This delicious vegetable balti is just 131 calories per serving packed full of vegetables like parsnip, butternut squash, cauliflower, and French beans.

Make this vegetable balti with balti curry paste, chopped tomatoes, and vegetable stock. A homemade sauce helps to keep the calorie count low. You can make this hearty vegetable balti in three simple steps. Cook this curry in just 20 minutes.

Ingredients 1 tbsp sunflower oil

1 onion, peeled and chopped

3 tbsp balti curry paste

2 parsnips, peeled and cubed

500g (1lb) butternut squash, peeled and cubed

400g can chopped tomatoes

500ml (16fl oz) vegetable stock

8 small cauliflower florets

60g (2oz) French beans

Method Heat the oil in a wok or balti pan, add the onion and cook for a few mins. Add the balti curry paste and cook for a min.

Add the parsnip, squash, tomatoes and stock. Bring to the boil, then simmer for 10 mins.

Add the cauliflower and cook for 5 mins, then add the French beans and cook for 5 more mins, until all the vegetables are tender. Serve with rice, if you like.

Top tips for making vegetable balti

This vegetable balti can easily be adapted to suit your family. If you’d rather sweet potato and carrots instead of butternut squash and parsnips for example you can substitute.

If you’re not catering for vegetarians add leftover chicken or leftover pork to this dish to up the protein. You could also add lentils or chickpeas for more protein whilst still keeping it suitable for vegetarians.

