We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Chopped dates and golden syrup add a decadent sweetness to this Christmas pudding, while candied peel and lemon zest give a citrusy burst of freshness.

TV chef and food writer Roopa Gulati turns a classic pudding into a vegetarian treat by replacing the suet with chilled butter. This vegetarian Christmas pudding takes significantly less time to steam than many other recipes – just 2-3 hours compared to six in Mary Berry’s classic Christmas pudding recipe. Served with rich brandy butter, this pud is every bit as delicious as its traditional counterpart.

Ingredients For the pudding:

100g plain flour

1 tsp mixed spice

1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp grated nutmeg

Pinch ginger powder

100g fresh white breadcrumbs

100g dark muscovado sugar

150g chilled butter, diced

150g sultanas

150g raisins

50g candied peel, diced

1 apple, grated

50g chopped dates

50g honey or golden syrup

1 lemon, grated rind and juice

2 eggs, lightly beaten

60ml brandy

For the brandy butter

100g unsalted butter

1 orange, grated rind

100g icing sugar

3 tbsp brandy

For the flaming:

2 tsp caster sugar, for dredging

4-6 tbsp brandy

Serving:

When you're ready to serve the puddings, return them to the pudding bowls and cover once more with greaseproof paper and secure with foil. Steam for about 45 minutes-1 hour, or until they have heated through.

Method To make this steamed pudding, sieve the flour and spices into a bowl and stir in the breadcrumbs and add the sugar.

Rub the butter into this mixture until it resembles a rough breadcrumb texture.

Stir in the sultanas, raisins, peel, grated apple and chopped dates.

Lightly whisk together the golden syrup, lemon rind and juice, eggs and brandy. Pour into the fruit mixture and stir well to combine everything together.

Lightly grease 2 x 500ml pudding basins and spoon in the Christmas pudding mixture. Fill to within about 1 cm from the top of the bowls.

Cover each pudding with a disc of greaseproof paper and secure with a double layer of foil, tied in place with string.

Steam each pudding for 2-3 hours, until they have darkened and are firm to the touch. To save time you can cook them in a pressure cooker for about 30 mins.

Leave to cool slightly before turning out.

When completely cool, wrap each pudding in greaseproof paper and store in an airtight tin. This pudding tastes even better if given a month or so to mature after steaming.

For the brandy butter: Beat the butter and orange rind until softened and gradually stir in the icing sugar, followed by the brandy. Don’t add the brandy in one go, otherwise it might curdle. Turn the butter into a bowl and chill until ready to serve.

Top tip for making this vegetarian Christmas pudding...

Turn out the puddings onto a warmed platter and lightly dredge with caster sugar. Heat the brandy in a small saucepan and tip the pan towards the hob – the brandy should catch alight. Pour the flaming brandy over the puddings and serve straight away with the brandy butter. Accompany with piping-hot creamy custard.

You might also like...

Figgy pudding

Plum pudding

Gluten-free Christmas pudding

Click to rate ( 303 ratings) Sending your rating