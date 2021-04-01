We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This giant cupcake is a great alternative to the traditional cupcake recipes out there.

When it comes to birthdays and other celebrations, this giant cupcake recipe is an ideal addition to any table. Considering it’s suitable for around eight to 10 people as well, this recipe is surprisingly simple to follow, uses basic ingredients and it’s easy to customise the final result, so you can add personal touches for the special occasion. Expert baker and sugar artist Victoria Threader has decorated this giant cupcake with petals in buttercream icing, as it’s a lot easier to arrange the icing into shapes, rather than go for the classic continuous whipped top seen on most smaller cupcakes. She told us, “I tend to ice my giant cupcake with flowers or stars as they are easier than a continuous swirl.”

Ingredients For the giant cupcake:

450g softened butter

450g caster sugar

8 large eggs

450g self-raising flour

4 level tsp baking powder

2 tsp of vanilla

3 tbsp milk

Giant cupcake tin

For the cake covering:

250g white fondant icing

Pink food colouring

Strawberry jam

For the buttercream:

110g unsalted butter, softened

500g icing sugar

60ml milk, room temperature

1tsp vanilla extract

Pink food colouring

Method To make this cupcake recipe, set the oven to 180ºC/160ºC fan/Gas Mark 4 and grease the tin using cake release spray or groundnut oil.

Cream the butter and sugar and add the vanilla. Beat for about 5 minutes. Add one egg at a time with a third of the sieved flour and baking powder until it has gone then add the milk and beat slowly until it is mixed in.

Place half of the mixture in each side of the tin to about ¾ full and bake for 50 mins. Times really depend on your own oven, so start to check the cake at 50 minutes, then every 10 minutes and do not remove from the oven until the cake is springy to the touch. This might take up to 1 hr 15 minutes.

Remove from the oven and let it cool for 20 minutes before tipping out. If the cake has overflowed or has risen too high don’t worry, you can trim this with a bread knife or a cake leveller. It’s easier to do this while it is still in the tin.

Hold the cooling rack tight over the top of the tin and turn them out to cool. Once the cake is totally cool (probably an hour or 2) you can start decorating it.

Colour and roll out the fondant icing to a ¼ of an inch thick. It has to be 25cm in length and 8cm high. Then use a texture mat to add a flower pattern to the fondant.

Melt some jam in the microwave and leaving the cake in the upside down position brush over the base of the cake. This helps the fondant stick. Place the fondant around the cake and trim the excess. You can fold a little over the top (which is the bottom) so you have a clean edge. Press your finger round the indentations so you get the shape of the base back. Then turn the cake (not gripping too hard or you will squash it) the right way up.

Beat the butter, icing sugar, milk and vanilla together in a bowl until light and fluffy. Put a third of the buttercream in another bowl and add pink food colouring to it. Reserve this for your buttercream roses. Spread jam on the bottom half of the cupcake, then the icing and sandwich the two pieces together.

Ice the top with the rest of the buttercream in a design that suits you. Victoria has covered the cake in buttercream roses and you can find out how to create them in more detail using our cake rose decorating video .To create the two-tone effect, fill your piping bag up with the cream icing then add the pink on top. Twist the top of the bag and squeeze into a bowl until you see the pink coming through.

Top your giant cupcake with sugarcraft butterflies or flowers.

Tips for making giant cupcake:

Make sure the cake has fully cooled before attempting to decorate it with the buttercream icing as if it’s still warm, the icing will just slide off.

