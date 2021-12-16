We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Packed with sweet sultanas, soft apples, and a crunchy oat-based topping, this vegan apple crumble is a crowd-pleaser.

This hearty vegan apple crumble takes around 30-40 minutes to bake. Unlike our classic apple crumble recipe, this recipe is vegan swapping butter for a dairy-free option instead. It’s perfect served with dairy-free ice cream or custard. It takes just four steps to make this delicious vegan crumble. Watch our step-by-step video to make your own.

Ingredients 3 cooking apples (about 1kg/2lb)

4tbsp sultanas

4tbsp granulated sugar

1tsp mixed spice

Half a lemon, optional

Ovenproof dish

For the topping

90g (3oz) plain flour

90g (3oz) porridge oats

90g (3oz) dairy-free butter or spread of your choice

2tbsp granulated sugar

Method Set the oven to moderately hot, 190°C or gas 5.

Peel, core and slice the apples and put into the dish, layering up with the sultanas, sugar and spice. Sprinkle with lemon juice if you have some but not essential.

To make the topping: put the flour and oats in a bowl, rub in the butter. Stir in the sugar. Sprinkle the crumb mixture over the fruit, pressing it down lightly.

Put the dish on a baking tray and cook 15 mins then reduce the temperature to 180°C and cook another 30-40 mins.

Serve hot with custard.

Top tips for making this vegan apple crumble

Not suitable for freezing but it will keep in the fridge a few days and is delicious cold.

