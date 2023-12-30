This hearty warm chicken and grain salad with green harissa is a filling salad option for lunch.

We have so many 15 minute meals for you to explore and they are perfect for lunch or dinner. With plenty of veggie, meaty, and cheap options, there’s a recipe for any occasion. This warm salad is made with chicken but you could swap it for steak, fish, prawns, or even halloumi.

Ingredients

6 chicken mini fillets

2 tbsp olive oil

3 tbsp za’atar

1 courgette, thinly sliced into coins

3 spring onions, finely sliced

250g pouch cooked mixed grains (we like Merchant Gourmet Glorious Grains)

30g flaked almonds, toasted

Small bunch mint or coriander, roughly chopped

Finely grated zest and

juice of 1 lemon

For the green harissa:

1 garlic clove

2 spring onions, roughly chopped

Large handful mixed soft herbs, leaves picked (we used a mix of parsley, coriander, mint and basil)

2 green chillies, seeds scraped (or leave them in if you like it spicy)

Juice of 1⁄2 lemon

1tsp ground cumin

1tsp ground coriander

60ml olive oil

Method

Put a frying pan on a high heat. Toss the chicken with 1tbsp oil, 2tbsp za’atar and some salt, and add to the pan. Cook for 4 minutes on each side, until slightly charred and cooked through. For the green harissa, blitz the garlic, spring onions, herbs, chillies, lemon juice, cumin, coriander and olive oil in a food processor until finely chopped. Season with salt and more lemon juice if needed. Set aside. Meanwhile, heat the remaining oil in a pan over a high heat. Add the courgette and cook for 2 minutes until beginning to colour. Add the spring onion, grains and almonds, then cook for 1-2 minutes more until warmed through. Stir through the herbs, lemon and the remaining za’atar. Season and add more oil and lemon to your taste. Pile the chicken and grain salad onto a serving platter. Sprinkle over the remaining almonds and drizzle with 3tbsp harissa. Serve with lemon wedges.

Top tips for making our warm chicken and grain salad with green harissa