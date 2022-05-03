We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Crunchy, crumbly cookies with chewy centres, packed with nuts and chunks of white chocolate.

Hazelnut cookies are so easy to make. You simply mix all the ingredients together in one big bowl and then spoon cookie-sized amounts onto baking trays to cook. If you’re new to baking, this is a brilliant recipe to start with – there’s very little than can go wrong. If you’re working in a warm kitchen, it’s a good idea to pop biscuits on the trays into the fridge for 30 minutes before you put them in the oven. This helps to stop them spreading too much while they bake. You can use dark chocolate or milk chocolate if you prefer – both go really well with the nuts.

Ingredients 175g (6oz) plain flour

½ level tsp baking powder

¼ level tsp salt

125g (4oz) butter, softened

125g (4oz) light brown sugar

Few drops of vanilla extract

1 medium egg

100g-115g packet of white chocolate drops

30g (1oz) whole hazelnuts, halved

Method Set the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas mark 5.

Put all the ingredients into a bowl and beat together to mix.

Spoon level tablespoons of the mixture on to greased baking sheets, spacing them a little apart, to allow room for spreading while in the oven – you will need to bake in separate batches or use more than one baking sheets.

Bake in the oven for 12-15 mins or until golden brown. Loosen each cookie lightly with a palette knife, but leave them on baking sheets to cool for 10 minutes. Transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely.

Top tip for making hazelnut cookies:

You can add 30g currants or raisins to the dough as well, to make fruit and nut cookies.

