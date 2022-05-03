We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Big round cookies and generous chunks of sweet white chocolate, with a citrusy, orange kick.

This white chocolate chip cookies recipe is one of our favourites. Of course you can take any chocolate cookies and simply use white chocolate for the chunks, but we think this one works especially well. The zest and juice of the orange balances the sweetness of the chocolate and makes them feel deliciously refined. This recipe makes 18 biscuits and it’s cheap and easy to pull together. The finished cookies have a lovely crunchy edge but slightly soft middles for a classic cookie bite. If you only have one kind of sugar, it’s fine to use white or brown, but the mixture give the biscuits a lovely golden hue, to contrast the white chocolate chunks.

Ingredients 220g softened butter

110g granulated sugar

90g light brown sugar

1 egg

Zest and juice of 1 orange

350g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

100g white chocolate chips

Video of the Week

Method Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Line 3 baking sheets with baking parchment or greaseproof paper.

Cream together the butter and sugars until smooth. Add the egg, orange juice and zest and beat until combined.

Sift together the flour, baking powder and salt and gently fold it to the mix, until it forms a stiff dough.

Mix through the chocolate chips, then form into 18 balls and chill for 30 mins.

Place on the baking sheets and bake for 8 to 10 mins, or until starting to turn golden at the edges.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10 mins before transferring to a wire rack to cool fully.

Top tip for making white chocolate chip cookies:

If you want to make the cookies less gooey and more crunchy, leave them in the oven until golden brown on top.

You might also like...

Chocolate chip cookies

Sugar cookies

Peanut butter cookies