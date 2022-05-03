We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Beautifully jewelled cookies with a deep honey taste, dotted with cranberries, pecans and chunks of white chocolate.

These are among our favourite white chocolate cookies to bake because they look so beautiful. Whether you’re serving them up to guests or gifting them, they always create the desired reaction. They’re easy to bake. In fact, they’ll be on the rack and cooling in just three-quarters of an hour. And 15 minutes later they’re ready to scoff. The honey in this recipe gives the cookies an amazing round sweetness, but the nuts balance that out and give them some extra crunch too. If you’re gifting we recommend layering them loosely in a pretty tin, with some scrunched greaseproof paper around them to stop them getting bashed. If you’re not a nut fan, try our white chocolate chip cookies instead.

Ingredients 125g (4oz) butter, softened

4 tbsp runny honey

60g (2oz) light muscovado sugar

2 med eggs, lightly beaten

1 tsp vanilla extract

275g (9oz) self-raising flour

200g bar white chocolate, chopped

12 pecan halves

30g (1oz) dried cranberries

Method Put the butter, honey, sugar, eggs and vanilla in a food processor and whizz until smooth. Add the flour and half the chocolate and whizz again until the mixture forms a ball.

Wrap the dough in cling film and chill for 30 mins, or longer, if you like.

Set the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Divide the dough into 12 and, with floured hands, roll each piece into a ball. Arrange them on two baking trays, lined with baking parchment. Ensure they are well-spaced apart as they will spread a little during cooking.

Flatten each one with the heel of your hand, then press a pecan half and some cranberries on top and sprinkle with the rest of the chocolate.

Bake for 15 mins until just firm. Leave on the tray for 5 mins, then transfer them to a wire rack to cool for a few minutes before eating them warm. Or let them cool completely and

Top tip for making white chocolate cookies:

You can swap the dried cranberries for dried cherries if you prefer. Sprinkle over a tablespoon of dried coconut before baking if you like.

