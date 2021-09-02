We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

White chocolate chip brownies are a great middle point between blondies and brownies, offering the best of both worlds.

Our white chocolate chip brownies recipe uses dark chocolate, white chocolate chips, dried cranberries, and walnuts to create a deliciously unique treat in under one hour. While the two types of chocolate create the must-have smooth, gooey brownie texture, the cranberries and walnuts give that desired crunch and an extra kick of flavour.

Ingredients 180g unsalted butter

180g dark chocolate

3 large eggs

180g caster sugar

1tsp vanilla extract

120g plain flour

¼tsp salt

100g white chocolate chunks

100g dried cranberries

100g macadamia nuts, chopped

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4, grease and line a brownie tin with baking paper.

Melt the butter and chocolate together in a bowl over a bain marie or in the microwave.

Sift the flour and salt together and set aside.

In a separate bowl mix together the eggs, sugar and vanilla extract until well combined. Stir in the butter and chocolate mixture until thick and creamy.

Stir in the flour then add the white chocolate, cranberries and nuts.

Pour into the lined brownie tin and bake for 25-30 minutes until the top is cracked and the centre is just set. Leave to cool for 20 minutes then cut into squares.

Top tips for making white chocolate chip brownies:

Overbaked brownies go hard and aren't very nice. Your white chocolate chip brownies will be ready to come out of the oven when they look just-about done. When they're sitting outside of the oven, still in the baking tray, they continue to cook. So to ensure that you have moist, perfectly cooked brownies, take them out of the oven when their edges look like they're browning slightly.

