Whip up six of these deliciously sweet white chocolate passion fruit mousse pots in just 20 minutes.

Perfect for dinner parties, or as a dessert as part of your buffet food (opens in new tab) spread, these mini pots are so easy to make and perfect for making ahead too. Flavored with sweet passion fruit, zest of lime, and smooth, silky LindahlsKvarg White Chocolate. Chill for two hours before serving.

Ingredients

2 medium egg whites

100ml whipping cream

2 x 150g pot LindahlsKvarg White Chocolate (or other fat-free quark)

Zest 1 lime

4 passion fruit

1tbsp soft brown sugar

1⁄2 sheet platinum-grade gelatine

6 ramekins or small pots, approx 100ml capacity

Method

Whisk the egg whites in a clean mixing bowl until thick, and glossy, and forms stiff peaks (the tips stand upright when you lift out the whisk). In another bowl, softly whip the cream, add the quark, and beat until thick. Fold in the lime zest and the pulp from 1 passionfruit. Fold in a third of the egg white, then gently fold in the remaining until just combined. Divide the mousse between the ramekins, then chill. Scoop out the pulp from the remaining 3 passion fruit and push through a sieve to collect around 75ml juice, reserving the seeds. Warm the juice in a pan with the sugar until steaming. Soak the gelatine in a bowl of cold water for 5 mins. Off the heat, squeeze out the gelatine, then whisk into the warm juice until dissolved. Mix in 1 tbsp of the reserved seeds from the sieve. Spoon on top of the mousse. Chill for 2 hrs. Save the leftover pulp for mixing through fruit salads.

Top tips for making white chocolate passion fruit mousse

Omit the gelatine if you would like to make these vegetarian. The passion fruit topping will be slightly runnier, but it will be just as delicious.

