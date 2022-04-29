We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Big and chunky cookies dotted with melty chocolate chunks.

These whole wheat chocolate chip cookies make a brilliant snack. Unlike our regular chocolate chip cookies, these use wholemeal flour – a healthier alternative. Wholemeal flour is slower to digest so it makes you feel full up for longer. So, these are ideal served with your morning cup of tea or for elevenses. At 86 calories per cookie, we’re think they’re the right side of naughty. You can make a batch to share with friends and the kids will love them too. They’re also great in lunchboxes, as after exercise snacks or for a little energy boost on a long walk.

Ingredients 200g wholemeal flour

50g dark muscovado sugar

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

1 tsp vanilla extract

50g margarine, softened and cut into cubes

1 egg, plus 1 egg yolk

60g dark chocolate, broken into small chunks

Method Put the flour, sugar, bicarbonate of soda, vanilla extract and margarine in a food processor and pulse until it looks like fine breadcrumbs. Add the egg and yolk and pulse until combined.

Tip the dough onto a floured work surface and sprinkle over the chocolate chunks. Bring together with your hands, then divide into 20 balls.

Heat the oven to 180ºC/350ºF/Gas 4. Gently flatten each ball with the palm of your hand, then put on a baking tray lined with baking parchment – spread well apart (you may need 2 trays). Chill in the freezer for 10 mins, then bake for 8-10 mins.

Top tip for making whole wheat chocolate chip cookies:

If you want to be extra healthy, why not swap out the chocolate chips for raisins instead - they're just as nice and sweet.

