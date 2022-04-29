Tommee Tippee Dreamee Sound, Motion and Video Baby Monitor review

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Tommee Tippee Dreamee Sound, Motion, and Video Baby Monitor is a great device to have to hand. It will help you rest easy while your child sleeps soundly.

We included the Tommee Tippee Dreamee Sound, Motion and Video Baby Monitor as an excellent buy in our round-up of best baby monitors for 2022. Here we take a closer look at its noteworthy features.

Within the box of the Tommee Tippee Dreamee Sound, Motion, and Video Baby Monitor you’ll find a 360-degree night vision camera. There’s also a high-definition monitor and a movement sensor mat that detects your baby’s every move.

How we tested it

Our review of the Tommee Tippee Dreamee Sound, Motion, and Video Baby Monitor is based on feedback from our parent tester and our research into the latest range of baby monitor devices. We asked Jenny, mum to two-year-old Logan, to try out the baby monitor and tell us what she thought.

Design

Star rating: ⭐⭐ ⭐⭐| Type: Video monitor | Sound alerts: Yes | Motion alerts: Yes | App control: No | Talkback function: Yes | Lullabies included: Yes | Nightlight: Yes

Included in the kit you’ll find a compact movement sensor pad that fits discreetly under your baby’s mattress. Our tester Jenny was initially worried that her child would be able to feel the pad underneath. But they were unawares and the pad did a good job of alerting Jenny when her child rolled around and moved in any direction.

Finished in white, the kit is subtly styled to look unobtrusive in the nursery. While the camera has to be plugged in at all times, you can carry the parent unit around the house wirelessly, which makes it convenient and easy to use.

There’s also a 360-degree camera included and a 4.3-inch parent unit. Jenny felt that this was a decent size for viewing footage of her child. She also thought the camera’s 300-metre wireless range gave her good coverage around her house, with minimal interference as she walked further away from her child’s room.

Functionality

As the camera has a 330° horizontal pan and 110°vertical tilt with a 60° field of view, Jenny found it easy to focus in on her child as required using the monitor. It also has sound-activation night vision so you can keep the nursery dark and check-in when necessary.

There’s ‘Auto motion’ tracking included so as your child gets more active the camera will move around with them. Jenny found this worked well to alert her when Logan woke up and was trying to stand up in the cot. She also found two-way talk useful to soothe him back to sleep without disturbing him further by going into his room.

Best features

Jenny particularly likes how easy the 4.3-inch parent unit is to use. It features easy-to-select icons for access to features such as lullabies and nature sounds, zooming in, selecting the light and camera, etc. She thought the feeding reminder would come in useful for particularly sleep-deprived parents.

‘Crying Sensor’ technology is another noteworthy feature on this monitor and means it will automatically play lullabies or nature sounds when your child makes a noise. The Vox mode switches the monitor into sleep mode when the baby is sleeping, but wakes up again as soon as any sound is detected. This means you won’t be awoken unnecessarily every time your child whimpers or wriggles.

Value for money

We think the Tommee Tippee Dreamee Sound, Motion, and Video Baby Monitor is a good price for its wide range of features. Jenny would have liked a smart app and smart control to complete the setup and make the baby monitor’s great offering even better.

In short, Jenny thought that with its clear picture quality, decent-sized parent unit, and unobtrusive sensor pad, this kit does very well to give you all you need to monitor your baby while they sleep. Its sensor pad makes it a very reassuring buy for new parents in particular.