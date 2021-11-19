We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our Owlet Duo Smart Sock + Cam review will help you decide if this is the best baby monitor for your needs.

The Owlet Baby Monitor Duo SmartSock + Cam comes with a smart sock and a smart camera that streams HD video. It tracks your baby’s heart rate, oxygen levels and provides useful stats on their sleep patterns. And that’s something we all obsess over in those first few magical months. Here we take a closer look at this baby monitor’s high-tech spec.

VIEW NOW – AMAZON | £389

The Owlet Duo Smart Sock + Cam is suitable for use with a newborn up to 18 months. It’s an upgrade on the standard Owlet Smart Sock baby monitor, which we also reviewed in our buying guide on the best baby monitors. (If you want to monitor an older child, go for the Owlet Smart Sock Plus and Smart Sock Extension Pack. This includes Smart Socks that fit children up to age five or weighing up to 25kg.)

The Owlet Duo Smart Sock + Cam is a practical and useful gadget. It gives you real-time information on your baby’s heart rate and blood oxygen levels. All the data is easily viewable on the accompanying app.

Included in the pack are a smart camera, a monitor to track oxygen, and the Smart Sock. This is soft and easy to wear and adjustable for use with babies who weigh 2.2kg up to 25kg. That’s handy if you have a small newborn.

How we tested it



Suitable for: 0-18 months (up to 13.5kg) | Price: £389

This Owlet Baby Monitor Duo SmartSock + Cam review is based on comprehensive feedback from our parent reviewer, Naomi, who tested it out with her three-month-old baby, Jonah.

Design

Type: Smart monitor | Sound alerts: Yes | Motion alerts: Yes | App control: Yes | Talkback function: Yes | Lullabies included: No | Nightlight: No

Included in the box you’ll find the stylishly designed HD camera. This streams live audio and HD video directly to your smartphone. It sends over a secure AES 128-bit encryption connection Wi-Fi, for peace of mind. If your Wi-Fi is a bit temperamental or your phone runs out of battery, the Base Station will still notify you of your baby’s readings as the Smart Sock and Base Station are connected via Bluetooth.

You’ll also find a safe wall mounting kit with cam cord covers. That’s an important safety feature to keep the cords out of baby’s way. The base station is also included. This glows green when your baby’s readings are normal. It also flashes red to alert you if the baby’s heart rate or oxygen levels differ from the preset zones.

For the purposes of this Owlet Duo Smart Sock + Cam review, our tester downloaded the app. ‘It’s easy to download and register with and I was able to create an account within seconds,’ says Naomi. ‘The app also has a troubleshooting section that links to the website. This was a useful feature while I was getting to know the product.’

But did the baby enjoy wearing the sock? ‘The sock seems soft and comfortable for my baby to wear. However, it is slightly bulky with the sensor included,’ she says. ‘But if you were to upgrade to the sock for the older child up to five years old, you may struggle to get them to keep it on.’

Comfort and features

Naomi was instantly impressed with the great quality HD camera and crystal clear sound it picks up. The camera has a magnet to attach it to the base. This makes it easy to adjust and remain secure. Naomi was also very impressed by the heart rate and oxygen level readings it took. These are presented on the app in a digestible and easy to view way.

‘It’s really handy having the live feed stream directly to my phone,’ she says. ‘I like the fact that the app sends me real-time notifications when the monitor detects movement and sound. The sock needs to be within range of the base for it to work. So if I am feeding in another room it keeps sending off notifications as it can’t detect the sock. That is a little annoying. But in the future, if I take Jonah out of his room I’ll just take the sock off.

Naomi feels that a little more user information would be useful. ‘I felt a little overwhelmed when I first opened the box as I wasn’t sure how to put all the pieces together,’ she says. ‘This could be easily resolved if the parts were perhaps numbered. Then I’d know which piece to put together first. There is also no separate monitor, so you really do need to be hands-on with your smartphone at all times to make the most of this baby monitor’s features.’

Value for money

And this monitor is jam-packed with useful functionality. ‘While it doesn’t give the ability to play lullabies or white noise, the app provides a lot of useful information,’ adds our tester. ‘I like the wide-angle view and night vision features that the camera provides. You can also track sleep habits and get room temperature readings. That means I don’t have to buy a secondary room temperature gadget.’

Overall, this is a pricey gadget that’s significantly more expensive than many other baby monitors. However, it provides the kind of information that other monitors just can’t capture. So if you’re looking for extra peace of mind and a device that does more than just monitor your baby’s movement, this could be a worthwhile investment. If tracking your baby’s heart rate and oxygen levels might alleviate some of the anxiety that early parenthood can bring, it’s a monitor worth seriously considering.

‘All in all, I’m very happy with this baby monitor,’ concludes our tester. ‘I would recommend it if you’re looking for something to track baby’s wellbeing as well as keep an eye on them from your smartphone when they sleep.’

